Financial Policy Council (NYC) Elects Paul Mourino to the Board of Directors Oct 27 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Financial Policy Council (FPC) announces the election of Paul Mourino, a security and hospitality operations leader, to its Board of Directors.Paul Mourino brings 15 years of frontline and executive experience across many of Manhattan’s most demanding assets, including The Peninsula, Park Lane, The Refinery, Hard Rock Hotel, Marriott Edition in New York and Times Square, and Hyatt Grand Central. He has also led security teams in Class A commercial landmarks such as the Lipstick Building, Salesforce at Bryant Park, and the Bertelsmann Building, where he trained and supervised more than 500 officers across fifty properties.“Paul is the rare practitioner who makes policy empirical and execution inevitable,” said Dr. Martin Johns, Chairman of the Financial Policy Council. “He understands that thriving markets require safe, welcoming places. The fastest way to move from an idea to a result is to measure what works and then scale it.”As a board member, Mr. Mourino will help lead initiatives that turn real world operating standards into practical policy. This work includes an Urban Security and Hospitality Working Group that will convert frontline lessons into model ordinances, procurement benchmarks, and training standards. He will also contribute to the Commerce and Civility Index, which will measure how safety, service quality, and regulatory clarity attract investment and jobs. Finally, he will help advance a Capital of the World playbook for New York City that aligns operators, investors, and public officials so that world class performance becomes the daily norm. “FPC stands out because it insists on what works,” said Mr. Mourino. “I am honored to join a team that measures outcomes, rewards excellence, and treats New York as the standard others strive to meet.”“I am beyond excited and honored to work with Paul in this elevated capacity. He is a great leader, and we plan to do very amazing things” says Dr. Martin C Johns MD Chair of the Board of the FPC.About the Financial Policy CouncilThe Financial Policy Council is an independent, nonprofit think tank in New York City that promotes sound financial public policy through education, research, and forums with business leaders, policymakers, and scholars. The Council’s mission is to develop and encourage policy rooted in free enterprise and wealth creation, and to translate ideas into measurable results. Headquarters: 445 Park Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10022.General inquiries: info@thefinancialpolicycouncil.org.Media ContactsStanford Silverman — ssilverman@rvascapitalmanagementinc.comDr. Martin Johns — martinjohnsmd@eradocateusa.com

