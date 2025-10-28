Join Rovi the Tiger on a Magical Christmas Adventure Filled with Faith, Friendship, and Love

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Christmas season, authors Annabelle Sandlin and Ellis Sandlin invite children and families on a heartwarming adventure through their enchanting series, Rovi – The Ember Eyed Tiger, a delightful three-book journey filled with wonder, friendship, and the true meaning of love.

In Book 1, Rovi – The Ember Eyed Tiger, readers meet Rovi, a brave Bengal tiger living in the jungles of India. When Rovi stumbles upon a small mission village, a surprising encounter changes his life forever. Guided by Santa Claus and touched by the kindness of villagers, Rovi learns the power of forgiveness, love, and faith. His glowing ember eyes become a symbol of hope as he roars a message to all—“Think Love!”

In Book 2, the story continues as Rovi awakens with a joyful heart, eager to reunite with his new friends Manbir and Butch, two orphaned boys. Together, they celebrate Christmas with the missionaries, who bring gifts and joy to the village. The book beautifully captures the spirit of giving, unity, and celebrating Jesus’s birth, ending with Rovi’s heartfelt roar, “Think Love” and “Think Jesus.”

The adventure deepens in Book 3, where Rovi is called upon by God to guide Manbir, Butch, and the missionaries through the dense jungle. Along the way, they discover blessings of fruit, food, and faith—proof that God’s love shines brightest in every journey. Rovi’s closing roar, “Remember, God loves you,” leaves readers with a timeless message of divine love and gratitude.

Perfect for children ages 1 to 10, the Rovi – The Ember Eyed Tiger series blends captivating storytelling with Christian values, making it an ideal bedtime collection for families who cherish faith-based adventures. Each book carries uplifting lessons about courage, friendship, and kindness—wonderful reminders for young readers during the Christmas season.

Parents and teachers alike will appreciate how Rovi’s adventures teach moral values in an age-appropriate, engaging way. The books’ vivid imagery and touching messages of love make them a beautiful addition to every child’s Christmas reading list.

As the Sandlins share through Rovi’s adventures, Christmas is more than presents and lights—it’s about faith, love, and finding joy in helping others. These stories remind children everywhere that no one is too small—or too wild—to carry God’s message of love.

About the Authors:

Annabelle Sandlin and Ellis Sandlin are a devoted husband-and-wife writing team who bring heart, faith, and imagination to every page. Their shared passion for storytelling and love for God’s creations inspired the Rovi – The Ember Eyed Tiger series. Together, they hope to inspire children to embrace the beauty of kindness, faith, and courage through Rovi’s adventures.

The Rovi – The Ember Eyed Tiger series is available now on Amazon and other major online retailers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.