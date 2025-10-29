DeliverCareRx Pharmacy Launches DeliverCare Direct™ — A New Direct Contracting Solution for Hospices Nationwide

New business line allows hospices to contract directly with DeliverCareRx Pharmacy and achieve significant cost savings and efficiencies

MT. PROSPECT, IL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeliverCareRx Pharmacy, a national leader in home delivery pharmacy services for hospice patients, proudly announces the launch of DeliverCare Direct™, a new business line designed to provide hospices with a more nurse friendly, cost-effective and efficient pharmacy solution.

DeliverCare Direct™ enables hospices to contract directly with DeliverCareRx for a comprehensive, all-in-one Pharmacy and Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) service. This flexible model is designed to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance patient care. Hospices now have the option of utilizing DeliverCareRx pharmacies through one of its PBM partners or via the new direct offering, either of which provides a comprehensive and complete hospice pharmacy solution.

“For over a decade, DeliverCareRx has been committed to delivering exceptional service and quality to the hospice community,” said Dave Krishna, RPh, President and CEO of DeliverCareRx. “DeliverCare Direct™ represents a return to our roots — offering a full-service, one-stop-shop solution built on our hospice pharmacy DNA and a ‘keep it simple’ philosophy.”

DeliverCareRx operates regional hospice pharmacies in Illinois, New Jersey, Florida, and California, and is licensed in all 50 states. The company plans to expand its footprint in 2026 with new locations in strategic markets across the country.

Garrard Adams, Vice President of Business Development, added, “Access to hospice medications has become increasingly difficult in many areas of the country. DeliverCareRx is filling that gap. DeliverCare Direct™ is workflow-efficient, highly cost-effective, and ensures hospices have reliable access to the medications they need.”

In addition to DeliverCare Direct™, DeliverCareRx offers hospices:

- Automated and non-automated IPU solutions

- Full-service non-sterile compounding

- Pre-filled syringes and bubble packing

- Same-day delivery services

- 24/7 pharmacist availability

All services are delivered by a team of professionals deeply experienced in hospice pharmacy and committed to DeliverCareRx’s mission of best-in-class hospice care.

About DeliverCareRx

Founded in 2012 and headquartered outside of Chicago, DeliverCareRx is a national hospice pharmacy licensed in all 50 states. The company specializes in home delivery services for hospice patients, removing barriers for patients, nurses, and caregivers alike. Learn more at www.delivercarerx.com.

