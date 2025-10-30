Tarjimly Launches ‘Reach,’ Pioneering a New Standard for Health Equity Through Intelligent Language Access

Developed by META and MIT alumni, Reach helps organizations to break down language barriers for LEP populations with a tech-forward, purpose-driven solution.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarjimly, the purpose-driven nonprofit founded in 2017 to connect refugees and immigrants with interpreters and translators, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking new product, Reach by Tarjimly, at the HLTH USA 2025 conference. Developed by alumni from META and MIT, Reach is a streamlined language access platform designed specifically to help organizations build equity and achieve compliance by moving beyond traditional, cumbersome language service models.Despite the critical need for effective communication across critical services such as healthcare and legal support, language services have stagnated. Many traditional Language Service Providers (LSPs) treat their offerings as a commodity, leading to clunky, outdated technology that creates administrative burden and fails to prioritize connection and ease of use. This innovation gap disproportionately affects the 66 million Limited English Proficiency (LEP) individuals in the U.S., contributing to health disparities and poorer outcomes for healthcare organizations.Reach by Tarjimly directly addresses this challenge. Its flexible, adaptive approach integrates seamlessly into existing healthcare workflows. With features like one-click or one-call access to a global network of vetted medical interpreters via voice, video, and text, automated session logging for compliance, and a simplified billing model, Reach eliminates the paperwork and operational lift that often paralyzes healthcare administrators.“The current landscape for language services is broken. Because LSPs have become a commodity and healthcare organizations are often burdened with complex procurement and implementation processes, many providers have simply stopped innovating. They know the sector is slow to move, so they don’t improve their offerings,” said Jennifer Gendron, Chief Growth Officer at Tarjimly. “But Reach changes the entire landscape. We’re not just another vendor; we’re a partner in health equity. We’ve built a solution that makes life dramatically easier for healthcare organizations by cutting through the red tape and delivering a superior, tech-forward experience. This means staff can focus on patient care, not paperwork, and LEP patients finally receive the dignified, clear communication they deserve. The time for a smarter, more humane approach is now, and as an ex-therapist, I can’t stress enough how important clear communication is to care delivery.”Key differentiators of the Reach platform include:-Purpose-Driven Technology: Built by a nonprofit focused on human connection, not just profit. Every feature is designed with empathy and efficacy in mind, and all profits go towards free and low-cost language services for displaced people, immigrants, and the humanitarian teams who support them.-Tech-Forward & Streamlined: An elegant, user-friendly interface that requires minimal training and reduces connection times, connecting teams with interpreters in 250+ languages in 30 seconds on average.-Vetted, Specialized Network: Access to carefully vetted, HIPAA compliant medical interpreters, passionate about bridging language gaps in critical healthcare settings, continuously evaluated for quality, with an average of 8 years experience.-24/7/365 hotline: Because while mobile, tablet and web access is essential in medical settings, so is the ability to just dial a number and get the translation and interpretation support you need, when and where you need it.Tarjimly’s presence at HLTH USA 2025 underscores its commitment to being at the forefront of health innovation. Reach by Tarjimly represents a pivotal shift—proving that operational efficiency and profound health equity are not mutually exclusive, but are instead two sides of the same coin.About Tarjimly:Tarjimly is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate language barriers for all. Founded by a team of engineers and entrepreneurs from META, Google, and MIT, Tarjimly leverages technology to connect those in need with a global network of bilingual volunteers and professional interpreters. We have 1400 partners and have been partnering with organizations since 2018 to bring language access services to people world-wide. With the launch of Reach, the organization expands its impact to empower institutional partners in healthcare, legal aid, and social services with professional language services to build a more inclusive world.

