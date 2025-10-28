WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 27.4% CAGR | Low-Code Development Platform Market Reach USD 125.6 billion by 2031." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global low-code development platform market was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 125.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 405 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09592 Driving FactorsGrowing digitalization and social media penetration around the world are positively impacting the growth of the market. By component, the platform segment held the highest share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2031.Market SegmentationThe low-code development platform market is segmented into component, deployment mode, application type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into platform and services. By deployment mode, it is divided into on-premise and cloud. Based on application type, it is divided into web-based, mobile-based, and desktop & server-based. By organizational size, the market is segregated into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, government, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players that operate in the low-code development platform market analysis are AgilePoint Inc., Appian Corporation, Mendix Technology BV, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, OutSystems, Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the low-code development platform industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A09592 By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering around two-fifths of the global low-code development platform market revenue. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 30.6% throughout the forecast period.By component, the platform segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering around two-third of the global low-code development platform market revenue. The services segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 31.6% throughout the forecast period.By deployment mode, the cloud segment contributed to more than half of the global low-code development platform market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The on-premise segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.By enterprise size, large enterprises segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global low-code development platform market revenue. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 30.1% throughout the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (405 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/low-code-development-platform-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The low-code development platform market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. The Covid-19 pandemic has increased business's need to automate processes and prioritize digital transformation initiatives. Low-code development platforms address this need, helping them to streamline workflows and accelerate automation projects.● Furthermore, many businesses have invested in low-code development platform to ease the increasing complexities of IT needs during the forecast period.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 