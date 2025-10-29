AngelWatch Foundation Enters Multi-State Talks to Expand National School Safety Certification

Teachers and caregivers getting certified Teachers learning how to work together with emergency protocols Our Founder / Dave Vitalli

AngelWatch Foundation Begins Multi-State Talks with Governors’ Offices to Expand National Safety Certification for Schools and Daycares

It is our commitment to the Safety and Security of all children, educators, and caregivers to make sure that every parent knows that their children are protected and safe at all times.” — Dave Vitalli

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AngelWatch Foundation announced today that it has entered early-stage coordination with multiple governors’ offices and state education leaders across the United States to explore implementation of its AngelWatch National Certification Program , the nation’s only patented, trademarked, and copyrighted safety certification for schools and daycares.The discussions build on more than a decade of results from the AngelWatch National Accreditation Program, which has trained hundreds of thousands of educators and caregivers in emergency preparedness and active-threat response. Now, with violence in learning environments continuing to rise, AngelWatch is working to expand its system to a state-by-state scale.“We’ve proven what works, and it’s time for every state to have access,” said Dave Vitalli, Founder and CEO of the AngelWatch Foundation. “Our mission is to protect every child and every teacher without ever putting a firearm in a school. Preparation and accountability save lives.”The AngelWatch National Certification Program equips staff with real-world, scenario-based instruction covering:• Active-shooter, lockdown, and shelter-in-place procedures for internal and external threats• Combative-parent, intruder, and access-control protocols• Crisis communication and coordination training• Dynamic scenario testing that replaces passive video modules• Operation of the patented Emergency Management and Compliance Dashboard, which lets state and local officials see training status and renewal dates at a glanceAngelWatch confirms it is in different stages of discussion with governors’ offices in several states, with some advancing toward second-round meetings to evaluate formal statewide implementation.Vitalli, a national-security expert with more than 30 years of experience and a former architect for the Department of Homeland Security under the Bush Administration, has led AngelWatch to recognition from the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association for excellence in life-saving training.“For the first time, states can see who is trained, who is pending, and when renewals are due—all under one unified standard of safety,” Vitalli added. “This is about compassion, accountability, and prevention.”The AngelWatch National Certification Program is available now for statewide adoption.Media Contact:AngelWatch Foundation Communications OfficeEmail: info@angelwatch.orgPhone: 1-800-381-6794Web: www.AngelWatchEdu.org About AngelWatch FoundationFounded in 2015, the AngelWatch Foundation is the nation’s only organization providing both accreditation and certification for the safety and security of schools, daycares, teachers, and caregivers. Its patented systems combine advanced emergency training, real-time compliance technology, and field-tested response procedures proven to save lives. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the Foundation operates nationwide.

