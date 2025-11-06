Kennedy Design+Build Enhances Outdoor Living Projects with Focus on Sustainable, Personalized Design

Kennedy Design+Build

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennedy Design+Build has announced new enhancements to its service offerings that emphasize sustainable design features, four-season usability, and highly personalized outdoor spaces. The changes reflect a broader trend among homeowners in the Lehigh Valley and across the country: investing in their current homes with outdoor upgrades that support lifestyle, wellness, and environmental responsibility.As homeowners continue to rethink how they use outdoor areas, design preferences are shifting toward functional, luxurious, and climate-conscious spaces. Rising demand for custom patios , plunge pools, integrated fire features, and eco-friendly materials is prompting design-build firms to adapt. Kennedy Design+Build’s latest project direction incorporates these evolving priorities, from native plant palettes to smart lighting, all curated around how clients actually live.“Our clients aren’t just thinking about how something looks, they’re thinking about how it works for their life, their family, and the future,” said Cameron Kennedy, President of Kennedy Design+Build. “We’re seeing more people ask for flexible designs that support everyday use, whether that means cooking outside in winter or enjoying a quiet garden retreat.”The firm’s focus on customization and sustainability comes amid several national and regional trends:Many homeowners now choose renovation over relocation, given housing market constraints and high interest rates.Outdoor living is viewed as an essential part of the home, with interest growing in multi-use features like all-season patios and outdoor kitchens. Eco-friendly landscaping, including low-maintenance designs, permeable surfaces, and native vegetation, is gaining traction among environmentally aware clients.Kennedy Design+Build has responded by refining its design process and portfolio, adding more project types that showcase these elements. Projects are increasingly shaped around client lifestyle needs, such as wellness zones, play spaces, or dining areas, with a strong emphasis on material choices that are both durable and environmentally conscious.In recent months, the company has also updated its website navigation and project galleries to reflect this shift. The expanded portfolio helps prospective clients explore real-world examples of designs tailored to various site conditions, budgets, and personal goals.To support transparency during the planning phase, Kennedy Design+Build is also preparing to launch a web-based cost estimate tool. The feature will give homeowners the ability to input project details and receive a general price range, helping them start the design conversation with more clarity and confidence.“People are doing more research on their own before they even reach out,” said Kennedy. “We want to meet them where they are by offering tools and inspiration that match the way today’s homeowners plan and dream.”The move aligns with how other organizations in the outdoor design-build space are evolving, many adapting their services to reflect rising expectations for convenience, clarity, and design intelligence. From concept to completion, Kennedy Design+Build continues to adapt its process to reflect a client-first approach rooted in trust, design fluency, and responsiveness.For more information, visit https://www.kennedydb.com or contact info@kennedydb.comContact Information:Kennedy Design+BuildCenter Valley, PA 18036Phone: 610-854-9993Email: info@kennedydb.comWebsite: https://www.kennedydb.com About Kennedy Design+BuildKennedy Design+Build provides custom landscape and hardscape design-build services in the Lehigh Valley. The company specializes in creating outdoor spaces tailored to each homeowner’s vision and lifestyle.

