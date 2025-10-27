Violent Extremist Group “764” Member Charged with Animal Crushing, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Cyberstalking, and Making Interstate Threats

A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Tony Christopher Long, also known as Inactive, Inactivee0, and inactivecvx, 19, of Porterville, charging him with animal crushing (two counts), sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor, cyberstalking, and transmitting an interstate threat.

“This defendant allegedly engaged in acts of extreme cruelty by exploiting a child, abusing animals, and threatening violence — his conduct reflects the depravity of ‘764,’” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “These networks seek to terrorize and destabilize our communities by preying on the most vulnerable, and the Justice Department will stop at nothing to dismantle this network and bring offenders to justice.”

“The FBI has no tolerance for anyone who preys on children or other vulnerable members of society,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “This defendant allegedly targeted juveniles, took part in animal crushing, and was part of a violent online network which seeks to sow chaos and destabilize our society. The FBI will work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and hold accountable anyone who engages in such reprehensible and illegal activity.”

“This indictment charges a constellation of offenses related to the troubling emergence of NVEs like ‘764’ and related groups,” U.S. Attorney Grant stated. “My office will vigorously investigate and prosecute offenses committed by NVE groups, including those alleged to have been committed by Long against young and vulnerable victims.”

“Violent online networks of predators, such as 764, are exploiting digital platforms to coerce minors and vulnerable individuals into producing graphic content depicting animal abuse, self-harm, and child exploitation. The FBI will not stand by while these victims suffer. We are taking decisive action to dismantle these networks and bring the offenders to justice. Working together with educators, health care professionals, and families, we will protect those at risk and respond swiftly to suspected criminal activity,” said FBI Sacramento Special Agent in Charge Sid Patel.

According to court documents, Long was a member and associate of “764,” a criminal organization of Nihilistic Violent Extremists (NVEs). NVEs are individuals who engage in criminal conduct within the United States and abroad in furtherance of political, social, or religious goals that derive primarily from a hatred of society and a desire to bring about its collapse via chaos, destruction, and social instability. NVEs work individually or as part of a network with the goal of destroying civilized society through the corruption and exploitation of vulnerable populations, which often include minors.

The indictment alleges that in late 2024, Long purposely engaged in animal crushing, sexually exploited a juvenile victim living in Washington state, committed cyberstalking and made online threats against a juvenile victim living in Kern County.

This case is the product of an investigation by the FBI, with assistance from the Porterville Police Department and the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, Long faces a maximum penalty of seven years in prison on each of the two counts charging animal crushing; a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years in prison up to a maximum of 30 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor; a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for possession of material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor; a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for cyberstalking; and a maximum statutory penalty of two years in prison for making an interstate threat. Each count of the indictment also carries a fine of up to $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

The Justice Department remains vigilant against the threat of Nihilistic Violent Extremist (NVE) networks, like 764, that operate within the United States and around the globe. NVEs often target vulnerable individuals, including minors, using social media platforms to share child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and gore material, or groom victims toward committing acts of violence. Victims are often blackmailed into complying with NVE demands, including self-mutilation, online and in-person sexual acts, harm to animals, sexual exploitation of siblings and others, acts of violence, threats of violence, suicide, and murder. For more information on how to protect children and others, read about the online risks here: Parents, Caregivers, Teachers — FBI and the FBI’s March 2025 public service announcement.