D3V Showcased Zenta.AI Pulse for SMBs, Demonstrated Real-World Agentic AI Success at Google Cloud Event

Business owners are navigating cloud provider consoles where they don't know where to go, what's important, or how to cut through the noise to find actionable signals” — Steve Sangapu, CEO of D3V

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D3V, a Google Cloud partner specializing in AI-powered enterprise solutions, announced the launch of Zenta AI , a comprehensive Google Cloud operations management platform designed specifically for growing teams. The announcement coincided with D3V’s showcase of its technical expertise and customer success stories at a Google Cloud event: AI Agents & Security for SMBs in Addison, TX on October 28, 2025.Born from D3V Labs , Zenta AI addresses a critical challenge facing small and mid-sized businesses: the overwhelming complexity of managing cloud operations. The platform features Zenta Pulse as its central operations hub, along with specialized service components including BillPulse for cloud cost intelligence, SecureMonitor for cloud security posture management, PulseArc for infrastructure monitoring, and Ollie, an AI-powered operations agent.“The current approach to cloud management is broken for SMBs,” said Steve Sangapu, CEO of D3V. “Business owners are navigating cloud provider consoles where they don’t know where to go, what’s important, or how to cut through the noise to find actionable signals.”Early Adoption and Market MomentumTo accelerate adoption, D3V launched the “Founding 50” early adopter program, providing exclusive benefits to the first 50 customers joining the Zenta Pulse platform. Interested businesses can learn more at https://www.zenta.ai/pulse-early-adopter The Zenta AI launch marked a milestone in D3V’s expanding partnership with Google Cloud, including early support for Google’s Gemini Enterprise solution. As organizations increasingly embrace agentic AI—systems where AI agents autonomously perform complex tasks—D3V delivered real-world implementations across industries.Real-World Success SharedAt the October 28 Dallas event, D3V’s executive leadership and senior engineering teams presented alongside three customer speakers to highlight the tangible impact of Google Cloud AI solutions implemented through D3V’s expertise:CartAI – Agentic Commerce as a ServiceManil Uppal, Founder of CartAI ( https://www.cartai.ai/ ), shared how their platform uses Google Cloud AI and Zenta Pulse to gain visibility into GCP cloud costs and security—driving optimization and profitability.GoVivid – Healthcare Accessibility InnovationJennifer Hendrix, Founder & CEO of GoVivid ( https://www.govividco.com/ ), demonstrated how D3V’s implementation of Gemini, Vertex AI, and Android XR powers the GV Discover app, serving 2.2 billion people with vision impairment. The app enables real-time environmental understanding, object finding, and conversational navigation.Schwarz Paving – Construction Industry Digital TransformationBrian Schwarz, Executive and PE at Schwarz Paving ( https://schwarzpaving.com/ ), showcased how his family business leveraged Gemini Enterprise to deploy three specialized AI agents for the paving industry.Meeting the Moment: Cloud Management + Agentic AI for SMBsThe timing of the Zenta.AI Pulse launch and D3V’s Gemini Enterprise implementations reflect two converging trends: the need for simplified SMB cloud management, and the emergence of agentic AI as a transformative force. Zenta.AI Pulse addresses the SMB cloud management challenge with unified visibility across Google Cloud operations.D3V’s approach combines vertical expertise with Google Cloud’s AI platform to deliver practical, industry-specific implementations—without enterprise-grade complexity or cost.About D3VD3V is a Google Cloud partner specializing in AI-powered solutions for growing businesses. Through D3V Labs, the company develops innovative products like Zenta.AI Pulse that tackle the unique challenges of SMBs in cloud operations, AI adoption, and digital transformation. Learn more at https://www.d3vtech.com

