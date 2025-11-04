Seeking.com Cracks the Code on Age Verification: Wave Your Hand, Keep Your ID

First major dating platform deploys breakthrough AI that verifies age without sensitive documents as Congress demands industry-wide solution to protect children

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While dating apps face mounting pressure to stop minors from accessing their platforms, most rely on an honor system that doesn't work. Seeking.com will become the first major dating platform to deploy a solution that actually works, and doesn't require users to hand over their driver's license.The platform's new BorderAge system verifies users are 18+ by analyzing two hand movements in front of a camera. The AI, validated by international safety standards and through extensive testing by the Australian government, achieves 99% accuracy across all demographics. No photos stored. No documents uploaded. No privacy compromised.Brandon Wade, Founder and Co-CEO of Seeking comments:"This is the breakthrough the industry has been waiting for. We're focused on one thing: quality. BorderAge supports our leadership in combating fraud and sex trafficking of minors, keeping underage users off our platform, protecting children from exploitation while ensuring the Seeking community remains the most trusted destination for accomplished, desirable singles."The timing is critical. With 23% of teens admitting they've accessed dating apps – creating risks for underage exploitation – and lawmakers advancing the Kids Online Safety Act, platforms are under intense scrutiny. Yet traditional ID verification has stalled; A Kaspersky report found that 26% of users are worried about their personal data being circulated online, and refuse to hand over personal documents.BorderAge solves this standoff. The system analyzes biomechanical patterns invisible to the human eye but scientifically proven to differ between minors and adults: motion speed, precision, and coordination. Results take seconds. The margin of error is just two months.Jean-Michel Polit, Chief Business Officer at Needemand comments:"BorderAge (Needemand’s solution) and Seeking.com are showing the industry that protecting young people does not require sacrificing the privacy of adults. We expect other industry leaders to follow their example."They may have no choice. As Match Group, Bumble, and other platforms continue relying on self-reported birthdates, Seeking.com's deployment of privacy-preserving verification is setting the new regulatory standard and competitive benchmark.The technology went live globally on November 3rd, 2025.About Seeking.comFounded in 2006, Seeking.com connects over 50 million members across 130+ countries. The platform leads the luxury dating category with industry-first safety protocols, including advanced fraud detection, anti-trafficking measures, and identity verification systems, making it the premium choice for ambitious, success-minded singles.About NEEDEMAND and BorderAgeNeedemand’s BorderAge is the only age assurance solution that does not require web users to share personal data (no selfies, ID, email or biometric data). Its unique AI technology is based on medical research that has established a clear link between the age of individuals and their unique hand movements. It allows platforms worldwide to comply with regulatory requirements, while protecting privacy and anonymity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.