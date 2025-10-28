Gold Harbor Insurance Now Featured in News for Protecting Families From Rising Funeral Costs

A happy older couple enjoying a peaceful afternoon outdoors representing the peace of mind and lasting protection offered by Gold Harbor Insurance.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Harbor Insurance, a trusted provider of family-focused life insurance solutions, is gaining national attention for its commitment to helping working and retired Americans access simple, affordable Final Expense coverage that never expires and never increases in cost.

Following a wave of exposure across major news outlets and consumer-facing media, the company is continuing to expand its national footprint with a mission rooted in clarity, education, and integrity. At a time when many families feel overwhelmed by complex policies, price hikes, and aggressive sales tactics, Gold Harbor Insurance stands out for its transparent, no-pressure approach.

“Families don’t need a sales pitch. They need peace of mind,” said Seth Bailey, CEO of Gold Harbor Insurance. “They want to know that their loved ones won’t be stuck with unexpected bills when the time comes. That’s why we focus on simple whole life burial insurance policies that do exactly what they’re supposed to do. Protect the people who matter most when it matters most.”

Unlike many providers that push high-cost, guaranteed-issue burial insurance plans with 2 year waiting periods and limited benefits, Gold Harbor Insurance specializes in level-premium Final Expense whole life coverage. These plans are designed to stay in force for life, build cash value over time, and pay out tax-free directly to loved ones with no surprises, no rate hikes, and no expiration dates.

Plans typically range from $10,000 to $50,000 in burial coverage and are available to U.S. residents under age 85. Most applicants qualify without a medical exam, making the process fast, accessible, and stress-free. Licensed advisors are available in over 20 states to provide personal guidance and help individuals choose a policy that fits their needs and budget.

The company's recent press exposure has sparked a wave of interest from seniors, veterans, first responders, contractors, parents, and blue-collar families across the country many of whom were previously unaware that this type of permanent protection was even available to them.

“Too many families are caught off guard by the cost of a funeral or medical bills,” added Bailey. “We’re proud to be one of the few agencies putting education before enrollment and helping people get ahead of the curve before it’s too late.”

Gold Harbor Insurance continues to grow as a leader in the Final Expense space, with a strong reputation for honesty, accessibility, and real human support.

To learn more or to speak with a licensed advisor, visit GoldHarborInsurance.com

