IntellectAbility® Recognized as Leading Health Risk Screening Tool Provider by Healthcare Tech Outlook

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntellectAbility is honored to be featured in Healthcare Tech Outlook as the 2025 top provider of health risk screening tools for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The publication highlights IntellectAbility's commitment to advancing proactive healthcare through its Health Risk Screening Tool (HRST), a HIPAA-compliant, web-based instrument that enables service providers and supporters to identify early signs of health destabilization in at-risk populations, facilitating timely intervention and improved outcomes.The Health Risk Screening Tool (HRST) is the only third-party validated screening solution specifically designed for people with IDD. It assesses 22 potential health risk areas — including swallowing and choking, aspiration, seizures, medication side effects, adverse behaviors, and mobility challenges — to provide a comprehensive picture of ana person’s health status. By identifying early warning signs, the HRST supports proactive care planning, reduces preventable hospitalizations, and empowers direct support professionals and supporters to take timely action.Dr. Craig Escudé, President of IntellectAbility, commented, "No other tool combines the HRST’s reliability, clinical validation, and ability to revolutionize health risk detection and care planning. Our mission is to empower supporters to proactively safeguard the health and well-being of people with IDD, setting a new standard for person-centered support."The HRST has been successfully used to support more than 130,000 people across 26 states in the U.S. Real-world results demonstrate its impact: one case identified undiagnosed dental pain as the likely cause of severe behavioral issues, leading to treatment that avoided unnecessary medication and costly hospitalization; another highlighted preventive steps to manage severe constipation, reducing emergency interventions and restoring comfort and health.IntellectAbility complements the HRST with NADSP-accredited education for direct support professionals and frontline supervisors. E-learning courses and person-centered thinking training help agencies, support staff, and clinicians recognize early health risks and apply practical, individualized care and support strategies.For more information about IntellectAbility's HRST and training resources, visit https://replacingrisk.com About IntellectAbilityIntellectAbility is dedicated to improving health equity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through education, training, and tools that support risk identification, informed planning, and better care delivery. To learn more, visit www.replacingrisk.com

