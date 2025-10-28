Submit Release
Miracle at Midtown - Free Community Dinner

Bozeman Real Estate Group invites the community to “Miracle at Midtown,” a free Thanksgiving dinner hosted at Bourbon on November 27.

Free Community Dinner Hosted by Bozeman Real Estate Group

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bozeman Real Estate Group invites the Bozeman community to come together this Thanksgiving for a free Thanksgiving dinner hosted at Bourbon (515 W. Aspen Street, Bozeman).

Whether you’re looking for good company, a warm meal, or simply don’t want to cook this year, we
encourage you to come join in the celebration. This event is designed to bring our community together
and ensure no one has to spend the holiday alone.

Event Details
When: Thanksgiving Day | 12:00 – 3:00pm
Where: Bourbon at Midtown, Bozeman, MT
Cost: Absolutely Free
Who: All are Welcome
To learn more about the event and venue, visit https://miracleatmidtown.com/




About Bozeman Real Estate Group
Bozeman Real Estate Group is a locally owned and operated real estate agency dedicated to helping
people find their place in Southwest, Montana.

Serena Dublois
Bozeman Real Estate Group
+1 4065871717
info@bozemanrealestate.group

