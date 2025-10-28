Miracle at Midtown - Free Community Dinner
Free Community Dinner Hosted by Bozeman Real Estate GroupBOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bozeman Real Estate Group invites the Bozeman community to come together this Thanksgiving for a free Thanksgiving dinner hosted at Bourbon (515 W. Aspen Street, Bozeman).
Whether you’re looking for good company, a warm meal, or simply don’t want to cook this year, we
encourage you to come join in the celebration. This event is designed to bring our community together
and ensure no one has to spend the holiday alone.
Event Details
When: Thanksgiving Day | 12:00 – 3:00pm
Where: Bourbon at Midtown, Bozeman, MT
Cost: Absolutely Free
Who: All are Welcome
To learn more about the event and venue, visit https://miracleatmidtown.com/
About Bozeman Real Estate Group
Bozeman Real Estate Group is a locally owned and operated real estate agency dedicated to helping
people find their place in Southwest, Montana.
Serena Dublois
Bozeman Real Estate Group
+1 4065871717
info@bozemanrealestate.group
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.