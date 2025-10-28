Miracle at Midtown - Free Community Dinner

Bozeman Real Estate Group invites the community to “Miracle at Midtown,” a free Thanksgiving dinner hosted at Bourbon on November 27.

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bozeman Real Estate Group invites the Bozeman community to come together this Thanksgiving for a free Thanksgiving dinner hosted at Bourbon (515 W. Aspen Street, Bozeman).Whether you’re looking for good company, a warm meal, or simply don’t want to cook this year, weencourage you to come join in the celebration. This event is designed to bring our community togetherand ensure no one has to spend the holiday alone.Event DetailsWhen: Thanksgiving Day | 12:00 – 3:00pmWhere: Bourbon at Midtown, Bozeman, MTCost: Absolutely FreeWho: All are WelcomeTo learn more about the event and venue, visit https://miracleatmidtown.com/ About Bozeman Real Estate GroupBozeman Real Estate Group is a locally owned and operated real estate agency dedicated to helpingpeople find their place in Southwest, Montana.

