LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Synergy Launches Consular Management System to Modernize Consulate Operations Across the U.S.Data Synergy today announced the official launch of its Consular Management System (CMS), a secure, cloud-based platform designed to help foreign consulates across the United States modernize and streamline their daily operations. The CMS empowers consular offices to deliver faster, more reliable, and more accessible citizen services, from passport renewals and powers of attorney to birth certificates and other legal records.“Most consulates are managing massive service volumes using outdated systems or paper-driven workflows,” said Mike Pierre-Louis, Principal BI & Data Engineering Lead at Data Synergy. “Our goal with CMS is simple; to give consulates a digital backbone that reduces administrative friction, cuts costs, and improves the citizen experience from end to end.”Already in use at the Haitian Consulate in Chicago, the CMS has demonstrated exceptional results. The system has saved time and operational costs while dramatically improving service accessibility for Haitian citizens living in the U.S. seeking consular support.The Consular Management System delivers a comprehensive solution for digitizing and automating consular workflows:• Faster service delivery through online modules for passports, certificates, and legal documents• Lower operating costs by centralizing data and reducing manual paperwork• Enhanced security and reliability with a 99.9% uptime guarantee and strict data protection standards• Ongoing support and training to ensure maximum adoption and performanceWith the CMS now available nationwide, Data Synergy aims to expand adoption among consulates representing nations around the world; improving how citizens access vital services while ensuring data security and compliance remain top priorities.About Data SynergyData Synergy is a trusted partner in data innovation, founded in 2018 by a team of senior developers and data experts. Headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia, the company helps organizations across industries turn complex data challenges into strategic advantages. Data Synergy is known for delivering secure, reliable, and purpose-built solutions for clients who say, “I need it done right, and I need it done for me.”

