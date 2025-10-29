Airway Health Solutions Doubles Faculty: Expanding Collaboration, Education & Impact in Airway Health

AHS Faculty at the Airway Palooza Airway Health Solutions The AHS Faculty 2025

AHS strengthens the bridge between medicine and dentistry with new courses designed to help clinicians help their patients breathe, sleep, and thrive.

This is more than education—it’s a movement. Our expanded faculty empowers clinicians with the knowledge and tools to help their patients breathe better, sleep deeper, and thrive for life.” — Lauren Gueits, CEO, Airway Health Solutions

NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airway Health Solutions (AHS), the nation’s leading education platform for airway-focused dental professionals, has officially doubled its faculty, welcoming eight world-renowned educators whose expertise spans airway-centered orthodontics, dentistry, sleep medicine, and myofunctional therapy. This strategic expansion marks a bold new chapter in AHS’s mission to advance interdisciplinary collaboration and provide clinicians with upstream, prevention-based solutions that transform patient care.“This isn’t just education—it’s transformation,” said Lauren Gueits, Founder & CEO of Airway Health Solutions. “Our expanded faculty equips clinicians to go upstream, address root causes, and create lifelong change. This is the future of health-centered dentistry—with one ultimate goal: helping people everywhere breathe, sleep, and thrive.”AHS proudly welcomes eight new educators whose combined expertise doubles the faculty and bridges key areas of airway dentistry, orthodontics, and integrative health. Faculty-led coursework begins rolling out in early 2026 through the AHS University platform:Andrew Cohen, DMD – Restorative dentist and Diplomate of the ACSDD, specializing in dental sleep medicine and the integration of metabolic and anatomic treatment approaches. Course: Laser Integration and Metabolic Health in Airway and Sleep Medicine.Krystle Dean-Duru, DDS, FICD, and Lynda Dean-Dudu, DDS – Dual board-certified pediatric dentists and co-founders of Ashburn Children’s Dentistry. Their shared expertise in airway health, neuromodulation, and craniofacial growth focuses on prenatal and early childhood airway development. Course: The First Three Years – Prenatal to Age 3 Airway and Neurodevelopment.Piya Gandhi, DDS – Board-Certified Pediatric Dentist and laser-dentistry expert specializing in airway-focused growth guidance and functional pediatric care. Course: Laser Integration and Functional Pediatric Dentistry.Umakanth Katwa, MD, and Stanley Liu, MD, DDS – Co-presenting from a unified medical and surgical perspective, Dr. Katwa, pediatric pulmonologist at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, joins Dr. Liu, Chair of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at Nova Southeastern University, to lead Course: Pediatric Airway Health – Prevention from Day 1.Maryam Motlagh, DMD, FICCMO – Portland-based dentist, Fellow of the ICCMO, and inventor of the FDA-cleared Myoaligner, training clinicians worldwide on TMJ/TMD, airway health, and functional care. Course: Full-Mouth Reconstruction in an Airway-Centric Practice.Jenna Schwibner, DMD – Primary Care Dentist and Diplomate of the AADSM, focused on early intervention and collaborative airway-centered dentistry. Course: Pediatric Orthodontic Expansion and Early Intervention Strategies.“Each of these educators brings expertise that completes our continuum of care,” said Ben Miraglia, DDS, AHS Chief Clinical Director. “From prenatal development to adult airway therapy, our curriculum now supports patients through every stage of life.”Kevin Boyd, DDS, AHS, Director, Early Childhood Development, added: “For the first time, our educational offerings begin even before birth. By focusing on prevention in early life, we can influence not just development but overall healthspan—ensuring children grow into healthier adults. This is a defining moment in airway education.”Michael Gelb, DDS, MS, AHS ,TMD Faculty, noted: “Dr. Motlagh and Dr. Cohen expand our adult curriculum in powerful and complementary ways. Dr. Motlagh brings full-mouth reconstruction in an airway-centric manner—restoring balance, function, and breathing harmony. Dr. Cohen focuses on metabolic health and soft-tissue laser integration—meeting patients where they are and creating new pathways for healing.”The faculty announcement, made before a sold-out audience on Day 1 of Airway Palooza 2025, marked a defining moment for the airway health movement. As hundreds of clinicians stood in applause, the introduction symbolized more than institutional growth—it represented a shared commitment to go upstream and prevent downstream disease.“The airway movement is about progress,” said Lauren Gueits. “We believe that if you’re not moving forward, you’re moving backward. At AHS, we’re advancing together—bridging generations, disciplines, and perspectives—to create lasting change for patients everywhere.”The momentum continues with our next AHS Conversation , featuring Dr. Stanley Liu, MD, DDS and Dr. Umakanth Katwa, MD on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 8 PM ET. Enjoy free CE for attending live, and gain access to the recording when you register for future viewing.Their session, “Pediatric Airway Health: Prevention from Day 1,” explores the medical–dental connection and upstream strategies to improve lifelong outcomes for children.Register for the free live event at airwayhealthsolutions.com/registerRecent and past AHS Conversations—featuring both new and established faculty—are available to watch free at airwayhealthsolutions.com/chatsThis faculty expansion sets the stage for the next evolution of AHS programming—introducing advanced coursework in laser integration, early airway development, tongue-tie management, full-mouth reconstruction, and functional orthodontic expansion.Guided by this expanded faculty, AHS is also developing the AHS Alumni Alliance (AAA)—a next-generation professional network designed to keep clinicians connected long after their training. Currently in beta, this initiative will unite airway-focused providers worldwide through mentorship, ongoing education, and shared innovation—further strengthening AHS’s commitment to advancing collaborative, prevention-driven care.Together, these initiatives strengthen AHS’s mission to help clinicians identify, treat, and prevent airway issues at every stage of life—while fostering a connected, tech-enabled community dedicated to helping patients everywhere breathe, sleep, and thrive.About Airway Health Solutions (AHS)Airway Health Solutions is the nation’s leading education platform for airway-focused dental professionals. Through its Mini-Residencies, Master Classes, and flagship Airway Palooza conference, AHS unites pioneers in airway dentistry, sleep medicine, and myofunctional therapy with one shared goal—to go upstream and prevent downstream disease.Learn more at www.airwayhealthsolutions.com

