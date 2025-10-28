Discount Custom Cabinets Introduces Revolutionary 10 ft Run Kitchen Packages

Shaker Honey Kitchen Cabinets Shaker Moss Bathroom Cabinets Shaker White Kitchen Cabinets

Company Launches Comprehensive Line of Fully-Itemized Kitchen Configurations Starting at $1,157.74

When customers see our 10 ft Run pricing, they see everything—every cabinet size, every door, every drawer. It's fully itemized and described, so there are no surprises when it comes time to order.” — James Corkish

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discount Custom Cabinets, a leader in transparent cabinet pricing and quality kitchen solutions, today announced the launch of its innovative 10 ft Run Kitchen packages. This new offering challenges the industry-standard "10×10 kitchen" pricing model and provides consumers with unprecedented transparency in kitchen cabinet purchasing.

The new product line features over 45 distinct kitchen configurations across the company's KCD Collection, Faircrest Collection, and Cabinet Depot Collection, with pricing starting at $1,157.74 for the Essential White and Essential Gray packages.

ENDING THE "10×10" BAIT-AND-SWITCH

Traditional kitchen cabinet retailers commonly advertise "10×10 kitchen" pricing to attract customers with appealing price points. However, these configurations often lack transparency, leaving consumers unclear about what's actually included in their purchase.

"We're putting an end to the guessing game," said James Corkish. "When customers see our 10 ft Run pricing, they see everything—every cabinet size, every door, every drawer. It's fully itemized and described, so there are no surprises when it comes time to order."

Unlike traditional 10×10 kitchen packages, Discount Custom Cabinets 10 ft Run configurations provide a more realistic representation of actual kitchen layouts while maintaining complete transparency about what's included at each price point.

COMPREHENSIVE SELECTION ACROSS MULTIPLE COLLECTIONS

The new 10 ft Run Kitchen line includes:

KCD Collection: Featuring contemporary designs including Designer Shaker White, Shaker Moss, Shaker Sand, Shaker Kodiak, Shaker Espresso, Brooklyn series (White, Gray, Midnight, Fawn, Slate), and Oslo series (White, Oak), plus Essential White and Essential Gray options.

Faircrest Collection: Offering premium choices such as White Shaker, Platinum Shaker, Fresh Sage Shaker, Midnight Black Shaker, Caramel Shaker, Hickory Shaker, Rustic Hickory Shaker, Winchester Grey, West Point Grey, Aspen White, Glazed Mocha, and Bristol Chocolate.

Cabinet Depot Collection: Providing extensive variety with Shaker White, Shaker Antique White, Shaker Dove, Shaker Ivy, Shaker Grey, Shaker Navy, Shaker Black, Shaker Honey, Shaker Cinder, Edgeline White, and Oxford series (White, Sage, Mist, Toffee), plus Torrance White and Casselberry options.

A COMMITMENT TO HONEST PRICING

Discount Custom Cabinets has built its reputation on transparent, customer-focused pricing. The company quotes based on real space requirements—the actual linear footage needed, the specific cabinets that fit each unique layout, and the features customers actually want.

"No theoretical configurations. No fine print surprises. Just transparent pricing for the cabinets you'll actually need," added James Corkish. "We believe customers deserve to know exactly what they're getting for their investment."

Each 10 ft Run package includes detailed specifications showing precise dimensions, construction details, and comprehensive itemization of all included components. This approach enables customers to make informed decisions and accurately compare pricing across different options.

COMPETITIVE PRICING WITH SUPERIOR VALUE

With MSRP ranging from $2,587.90 to $4,261.38, and Discount Custom Cabinets pricing bringing these packages to a range of $1,157.74 to $2,242.83, the new 10 ft Run Kitchen line provides exceptional value without compromising on quality or transparency.

Current promotional pricing offers additional savings, with packages available at Halloween Sale prices representing significant discounts off MSRP.

AVAILABILITY

All 10 ft Run Kitchen packages are available immediately for purchase at discountcustomcabinets.com. Customers can view complete specifications, itemized component lists, and detailed pricing information for each configuration online.

For more information about Discount Custom Cabinets' 10 ft Run Kitchen packages, visit https://discountcustomcabinets.com/product-category/10-ft-run-kitchens/.

ABOUT DISCOUNT CUSTOM CABINETS

Discount Custom Cabinets is committed to providing quality kitchen cabinetry with transparent, honest pricing. Unlike competitors who rely on vague package descriptions and hidden costs, Discount Custom Cabinets provides fully itemized specifications for every product, ensuring customers know exactly what they're purchasing. The company offers a wide range of styles and finishes across multiple collections, all backed by detailed product information and exceptional customer service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.