Rising Equipment Costs Drive Landscaping Professionals Toward Quality Used Commercial Mowers

BARBERTON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As commercial landscaping equipment prices continue their upward trajectory, contractors and lawn care professionals are increasingly turning to the pre-owned equipment market to maintain and expand their operational capacity. Industry sources indicate that new commercial zero-turn mower prices have increased 25-35% over the past three years, prompting many businesses to reassess their equipment acquisition strategies.

"The cost equation has fundamentally changed for landscaping businesses," said Adam Nichols, Owner of GSA Equipment. "When a new commercial-grade zero-turn can easily exceed $15,000 to $20,000, contractors are taking a much harder look at quality used alternatives that can deliver comparable performance at significantly lower capital investment."

The trend reflects broader economic pressures affecting the green industry. Equipment manufacturers have faced increased costs for raw materials, components, and labor, expenses that have been passed along to end users. For small to mid-sized landscaping companies operating on tight margins, these price increases have made traditional equipment purchasing models increasingly challenging.

Used Toro zero turns have emerged as particularly popular alternatives, with models like Toro Grandstands and Toro ZMaster units offering the durability and performance landscaping professionals require. These machines, when acquired with moderate hours and proper maintenance history, typically cost 40-60% less than comparable new units while retaining most of their productive lifespan.

"A contractor can purchase a used Toro ZMaster with 1,000 hours for roughly $8,000 to $10,000, versus $18,000 to $22,000 for a new unit," Nichols explained. "That same machine likely has another 1,500 to 2,000 hours of productive use remaining. The math is compelling, especially for businesses trying to expand without taking on significant debt."

The shift toward pre-owned equipment isn't limited to a single brand. Used Gravely zero turns, particularly the Gravely Pro series, have seen increased demand as contractors seek reliable commercial platforms at accessible price points. The Gravely Pro lineup's reputation for robust construction and commercial reliability has helped these units maintain strong resale values while still offering meaningful savings versus new equipment purchases.

Similarly, used Exmark zero turns continue to represent a significant portion of the pre-owned commercial mower market. The Exmark Lazer series, long regarded as an industry benchmark, remains highly sought after by professionals who understand the brand's track record for longevity and cutting performance.

Equipment dealers report that the current used equipment market offers quality inventory levels not seen in previous years. As equipment replacement cycles normalized following supply chain disruptions, well-maintained commercial units have entered the secondary market in greater numbers, providing contractors with more options and better pricing leverage.

"We're seeing landscape companies that might have historically purchased all new equipment now taking a strategic approach," said Nichols. "They might buy one or two new flagship machines and supplement their fleet with quality pre-owned units. This allows them to maintain modern equipment standards while managing capital expenditures more effectively."

The used commercial mower market also benefits from the inherent serviceability of professional-grade equipment. Unlike consumer-grade machines, commercial zero-turns are designed with maintenance accessibility and parts availability in mind. This means that used Toro zero turns, used Gravely zero turns, and used Exmark zero turns can be cost-effectively maintained throughout their extended operational lives.

Financial considerations extend beyond purchase price. Insurance costs, depreciation impacts, and opportunity cost of capital all factor into equipment decisions. For many landscaping businesses, acquiring pre-owned commercial equipment allows them to preserve credit lines and working capital for other business needs while still obtaining the machinery necessary for operational growth.

Industry analysts suggest that the trend toward quality used commercial equipment represents a structural shift rather than a temporary response to current pricing conditions. As equipment becomes more durable and long-lasting, and as business owners become more sophisticated about total cost of ownership calculations, the pre-owned market is likely to remain a critical component of equipment acquisition strategies.

"The landscaping professionals we work with are running businesses, not just cutting grass," Nichols noted. "They understand that equipment is a tool to generate revenue, and if they can achieve their operational objectives with quality used equipment at half the capital outlay, that's a smart business decision that improves their bottom line and competitive position."

