Veteran Advocate Calls for an Immediate End to Shutdown Hurting Americans

President Joe Biden and National Veteran Advocate Eric Donoho celebrating at the White House Senator Richard Blumenthal and National Veteran Advocate Eric Donoho on Capitol Hill Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and National Veteran Advocate Eric Donoho at the White House

Millions face financial uncertainty as critical government services shutdown after Senate Democrats repeatedly voted against advancing the continuing resolution

When I spoke with Democratic staffers that I know they called this shutdown a political opportunity. They think the more Americans hurt, the more power they gain. They even bragged about it.” — SGT Eric Donoho, US Army (Retired)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the shutdown continues, Americans from active-duty service members to civilian federal workers are experiencing financial strain, delayed benefits, and growing anxiety about their livelihoods. Retired Army Sergeant Eric Donoho, founder of Hand Up LLC, is urging Senate Democrats to immediately reconsider the Continuing Resolution (CR) that would reopen the government and restore essential services.

“The decision to vote against advancing the CR is now causing financial harm to families who serve this country,” Donoho said. “This isn’t governance. It is certainly not leadership, and everyday Americans are paying the price.”

Donoho represents more than 14,000 veterans and is backed by tens of thousands of supporters across the country who feel abandoned by their leaders. His platform reaches more than 13 million viewers with around 1.3 million interactions every 30 days. For the people he serves, this shutdown is not a political debate. It's daily survival. “This isn't a headline to us. It’s rent. It’s groceries. It’s mental health. It’s stability,” he said.

Donoho is also personally affected by the shutdown. Like millions of families across the country, he is facing uncertainty caused by delayed government pay and services while still working to support the people who serve this nation. “No one who serves the American people should ever be forced to work without pay,” Donoho said. “In the 21st century, we must lead with accountability and care for those who serve and work for our nation.”

Donoho has built his advocacy on independence and honesty, working with anyone willing to support veterans and their families. “I have always called a ball a ball and a strike a strike,” he said. “If I must take a side, I will stand with those who simply want our government to stay open and do its job.”

The Human Toll

• Federal employees missing paychecks

• Families choosing between food, medication, and bills

• Veterans experiencing delayed benefits and support services

• Suicide prevention grants temporarily halted

• Military families facing uncertainty while loved ones serve

• Disruptions to air travel and essential government services

“The stress is real. The moral injury is real,” Donoho said. “You can't expect mission focus when a soldier does not know if their family can make rent.”

A Crisis with a Clear Cause

Votes to advance the clean Continuing Resolution in the Senate have failed 13 times, leaving government operations shut down. Donoho stresses that this legislative impasse has real consequences for national readiness and the public wellbeing of our country. “Americans are not partisan talking points,” Donoho said. “When leaders choose procedural obstruction over basic services, families suffer.”

“A clean CR is already written. It’s ready. Senate Democrats, please reconsider the vote. Open the government. Support the American people,” he said.

The Path Forward

A Continuing Resolution remains the fastest and most responsible way to immediately restore benefits, pay, and essential federal functions while policymakers continue broader negotiations. “If there are disagreements, debate them, but with the government open,” Donoho said. “Ensure that Americans receive the support they have earned and/or deserve. We lead by protecting our people, not by placing them in harm’s way.”

Call to Action

Hand Up LLC urges Senate Democrats to allow the government to reopen by advancing the Continuing Resolution as soon as possible. Donoho also calls on all Americans to make their voices heard: “Contact your lawmakers. Tell them to keep the government open. Tell them to protect those who protect our nation. Tell them to stop hurting Americans.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.