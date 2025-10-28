Spike Technologies Launches Autonomous Voice AI Agents To Eliminate Operational Burden for Specialty Care Clinics

Health Ops by Spike

Spike Technologies launches Health Ops platform out of the stealth mode, a Voice AI-powered system for Specialty Care Clinics.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spike Technologies, a B2B Agentic AI and health data startup, announced it is releasing Health Ops by Spike out of stealth - a multimodal AI product designed to eliminate administrative burden in the health industry. Under Health Ops, it introduces Lucy and Marcus, autonomous voice AI agents that handle insurance eligibility & benefit checks, prior authorization tracking, claim processing, and multilingual patient care coordination. These tasks typically consume 30-40% of clinic staff time and cost practices $40,000–$80,000+ annually per physical clinic location. Health Ops by Spike operates on top of its Spike Health 360° architecture and integrates with EMR systems to fully automate the administrative workload in specialty care, starting with physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology clinics.

SOLVING PHYSICAL THERAPY'S ADMINISTRATIVE CRISIS

Standard operations at physical-therapy clinics involve managing patient intake and referrals, verifying patient insurance eligibility via a phone call, securing insurance authorizations via fax, submitting claims via portals, and handling revenue-cycle management (RCM) steps - along with many other admin tasks before clinics get paid. The process is extremely labor-intensive, costly, and any human errors result in claim denials and lost revenue for PT clinics. Health Ops by Spike addresses these pain points head-on with multimodal and voice AI agents specifically trained for physical therapy professionals’ workflows.

“Physical therapists invest years of training to be able to help real patients, not spend hours on hold with insurers” - explains Povilas Gudzius, co-founder and CEO of Spike. "Health Ops by Spike acts as a fully autonomous administrative department, handling the repetitive tasks while delivering exceptional data accuracy that clinics can trust."

TAILORED TO EACH PRACTICE

What sets Health Ops apart is its ability to customize the workflows to a clinic's specific needs. Whether a practice has unique documentation requirements, specialized treatment protocols, or particular insurance networks, Health Ops adapts to how they already operate, not the other way around. This means smooth integration with existing processes. No staff training required, it works autonomously on top of the clinic's EMR system post calibration.

LAUNCH OFFER: JANUARY ’26 BENEFIT REVERIFICATIONS TRIAL

January reverifications represent one of the most intensive burdens for specialty therapy clinics. As the calendar resets, practices face the demanding task of reverifying insurance benefits for their entire patient base, a process that typically consumes significant staff time during an already busy period. To celebrate the launch of Health Ops by Spike, the company is offering a trial of January reverifications for physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology clinics.

This opportunity allows clinics to experience the platform's accuracy and efficiency firsthand during one of the busiest benefit verification periods of the year. Clinics can see how Lucy and Marcus handle the annual reverification workload. To participate in this offer, schedule a complimentary session with Spike team to review your specific clinic needs.

BUILT ON PROVEN TRACK RECORD

Health Ops by Spike builds on Spike Technologies' track record of delivering trustworthy AI solutions in healthcare. The company is backed by leading investors in Silicon Valley and the NVIDIA Inception program and currently serves notable clients including global insurance leader Seguros SURA, fitness apps Longevo and Built With Science, among others.

Health Ops by Spike is now available for physical, occupational, and speech therapy practices with 5 locations or more. Clinics interested in learning more can visit www.spikecare.com to see how voice AI agents can transform their administrative operations.

ABOUT SPIKE TECHNOLOGIES

Spike Technologies Inc. is a B2B Agentic AI and health data startup founded in late 2022, split between San Francisco, California, and Vilnius, Lithuania. Spike provides a 360° Health Data API for wearables and IoT devices, alongside a multimodal Voice AI-powered platform designed to eliminate administrative burden in the health industry. The company serves a diverse client base across healthcare, government, digital health and health insurance sector. Visit spikeapi.com or spikecare.com to learn more.

