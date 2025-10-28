Shufti Announces Open Demo Day to Showcase Live Its Age Verification Solution and Detection Capabilities

Shufti Open Demo Day Shufti Open Demo Day- Age Verification

The 30-minute session will showcase Shufti’s back office for age verification engine through real use cases, inviting audience questions, and fraud scenarios.

This product demo is to give industry a clear window into how a real system works, what it sees, what it flags, and how Shufti solves the toughest problems regulators are just now waking up to.” — Thomas Gadsden, VP of Product at Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a notable demonstration of transparency and technological confidence, Shufti, the global leader in identity verification and digital trust solutions, will open its back office to the public on 31 October 2025 for an exclusive Open Demo Day dedicated to its age verification solution.

This 30-minute virtual session will stream on LinkedIn and feature live walkthroughs of Shufti’s layered verification architecture. The event centers on a challenge: bring your toughest edge cases and put Shufti’s system to the test.

The virtual session presented by Thomas Gadsden, Vice President of Product at Shufti, and Max Irwin, Vice President of Sales at Shufti, will allow regulators, platform operators, and compliance leads to observe how Shufti’s age verification system detects and responds to actual age fraud tactics, including deepfake masking, document morphing, borrowed IDs, and synthetic identity tricks.

Rather than showcasing prepared data or ideal cases, the company is inviting attendees to bring their own toughest edge cases and challenge the system in real time. Participants will witness the Shufti response to advanced age-bypass methods.

"This is not just a test of our system; it’s an invitation to test your expectations,” said Thomas Gadsden, VP of Product at Shufti. “You’ll see what we see in real time, liveness results, behavioural flags, fallback escalations, OCR responses, and more. If you’ve ever questioned whether a system can be both privacy-first and regulation-grade, this session will answer that question.”

The session comes at a critical moment for regulated platforms. For instance, from July 2025, the UK’s Online Safety Act requires adult sites and “high-risk” services to implement “highly effective” age checks, moving beyond self-declarations to advanced technical systems.

The EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) is driving similar changes across the continent, while the US Supreme Court recently upheld state-level age-verification laws for adult platforms, setting a constitutional precedent.

From COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) in the US to ARCOM enforcement in France, the global legislative tide is clear: businesses that host or permit access to age-restricted content are now expected to implement proactive, layered, and privacy-first age checks, or face liability.

In response to these growing calls for transparency, Shufti is offering regulators, platforms, and the public a transparent window into how its age assurance engine works: live, unscripted, and without pre-recorded walkthroughs.

Thomas Gadsden further added, “Age assurance has moved far beyond asking for a document or a birthdate. This session demonstrates what enforcement truly looks like when it’s adaptive, privacy-first, and designed to prevent real-world fraud moving beyond simply checking whether someone is 18 or older.”

The demo will also feature Shufti’s proprietary Waterfall Approach™ to age assurance, where attendees will be guided through a progressive set of verification methods, starting with behavioral and facial estimation, escalating to document checks or government database lookups only when required.

The key differentiator: privacy-first design. Shufti’s age verification system supports on-device facial estimation, zero-knowledge proof, and user-consented verification, ensuring compliance not just with age laws, but with global data protection frameworks like GDPR, DSA, and COPPA.

“Our goal is transparency,” said Max Irwin, Vice President of Sales at Shufti. “We want attendees to throw every possible fraud scenario, whether it's borrowed credentials, synthetic IDs, or consent loopholes, and see how our system responds in real time. This is not just a showcase. It’s a conversation.”

On behalf of the audience, Max will demonstrate real tactics used by underage users, from morphed ID cards and AI face masks to recycled selfies and borrowed documents, and explain how Shufti age verification solution detects and blocks them in milliseconds.

The event is part of a broader shift toward public accountability in digital trust technologies. Regulators are no longer satisfied with performance claims; they are demanding demonstrable outcomes under adversarial conditions.

The Open Demo Day will take place virtually on October 31, 2025, at 2:00 PM GMT. Whether you’re battling user drop-off, underage access, or re-verification hurdles, Shufti product team will field questions live and discuss how the solution can be configured to suit sector-specific needs.

“We’re not just showing how the tech works, we’re listening to what’s missing in the market," added Max.

Event Details:

Title: Shufti Open Demo Day – Age Verification

Date: October 31, 2025

Time: 30 minutes

Platform: LinkedIn Live

Speakers:

– Tom Gadsden, Vice President of Product

– Max Irwin, Vice President of Sales

Registration: https://www.linkedin.com/events/shuftiopendemoday7387119160402714624/theater/



Shufti is inviting product leaders, compliance professionals, developers, and regulators to attend the live session, raise real use cases, and see how the product performs under scrutiny. Audience members will be encouraged to share edge cases, compliance pain points, and product expectations.

This product demo offers a rare chance to engage directly with Shufti's age verification technology and understand how modern systems balance fraud prevention, user privacy, and global compliance.

The session is free to attend and open to all to witness whether real-time spoofing can outsmart Shuft. Register to attend and bring your toughest questions. Experience what compliance looks like when trust isn’t assumed, it’s verified.



Register here: https://shuftipro.com/events/open-demo-day-age-verification-launch-landing-page/



About Shufti



Shufti is a global identity verification and fraud prevention platform trusted by 1000+ businesses in over 240 countries and territories. Its in-house technology stack, covering biometric authentication, document verification, device intelligence, and behavioral analytics, enables real-time compliance and fraud prevention for fintech, gaming, e-commerce, crypto, and social platforms.

Shufti’s age assurance solution employs a layered, privacy-first approach, including AI-based facial age estimation, behavioral cues, document fallback, database checks, and reusable credentials via Fast ID.

This ensures robust alignment with global regulations such as the UK Online Safety Act, EU DSA, COPPA, and GDPR. With ISO and iBeta certifications, Shufti empowers businesses to onboard genuine users efficiently while protecting against identity fraud.



