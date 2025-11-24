Shufti Joins the Gaming Operations Academy Knowledge Partner Network To Support AML Skills in Gaming

Shufti joins Gaming Operations Academy

In partnership with Gaming Operations Academy, Shufti brings live AML data, case studies and AI fraud tools to a free AML-focused masterclass for gaming teams.

Gaming operators face a complex mix of regulatory expectations and real-time risks.” — Shahid Hanif, CEO of Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, a global provider of identity verification and fraud-prevention technology, has joined the GO Academy.io – Gaming Operations Academy Knowledge Partner network.

Through this collaboration, Shufti will support Gaming Operations Academy’s anti–money laundering (AML) learning tracks with live industry data, case-based exercises and AI-supported fraud-detection techniques designed for gaming operators.

Gaming Operations Academy is a boutique training and consultancy hub built by gaming practitioners. It focuses on fairness, inclusiveness and real-world upskilling across compliance, AML, safer gambling, payments and operations, with CPD-accredited workshops and masterclasses tailored to land-based and online gaming teams.

As a Knowledge Partner, Shufti will contribute material to the Academy’s AML in Gaming workshops and CPD-accredited masterclasses. The focus will be on the way financial crime risks actually appear in gaming products and operations, from onboarding flows to payout decisions, and how AML and fraud controls can be designed to deal with those patterns in practice.

“AML in gaming is not an abstract policy question; it is visible in how money moves through products every day,” said Shahid Hanif, CEO of Shufti. “Working with Gaming Operations Academy means we can bring real cases and real data into a structured learning environment, so practitioners can test their judgment against situations that look and feel like their own work.”

As part of the collaboration, Shufti and Gaming Operations Academy will host a free, one-hour workshop, “Follow the Money: AML in the Gaming World,” on 27 November 2025 at 4:00 p.m. CET.

The session will map money movement end-to-end in gaming, from onboarding to payout, so that participants leave with practical playbooks, examples of red-flag patterns and measurable control ideas spanning KYC/KYB and biometrics, AML screening, device intelligence and transaction monitoring.

The workshop will use real-world examples to discuss current payment methods and virtual asset use in gaming, and how AML expectations are evolving. It is intended as a sample session for teams who want to benchmark their current approach, identify gaps and refine how they document and explain AML decisions inside their organisations.

Over time, Shufti and Gaming Operations Academy plan to expand the collaboration with content for different experience levels and roles, from analysts and frontline operations teams to managers and leaders responsible for risk and compliance. The partnership will also explore additional case-based materials that gaming firms can adapt for their own internal training and ongoing professional development.

AML Workshop: Follow the Money: AML in the Gaming World

Hosts: Shufti & Gaming Operations Academy

Date: 27 November 2025

Time: 4:00 PM CET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: Free

Registration for the workshop is available at: https://lnkd.in/d3hZ4k9R

About Shufti

Shufti is a global provider of identity verification, fraud-prevention, and AML screening technology, serving 1000+ clients across gaming, financial services, fintech, crypto, and e-commerce. Its solutions help businesses verify customers, detect suspicious activity, prevent fraud, and ensure regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions with real-time KYC, AML, and sanctions screening powered by AI-driven technology.



About Gaming Operations Academy

Gaming Operations Academy (GO Academy.io) is a boutique training and consultancy hub created by gaming practitioners for the global gaming industry. It offers practical, CPD-accredited learning across areas such as compliance, anti–money laundering, responsible gaming, payments and operations, helping teams at operators, suppliers and partners translate regulatory and business requirements into day-to-day practice.

