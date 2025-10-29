Minimally Invasive Treatment Offers New Option for Men with Enlarged Prostate

Tiny microspheres are injected to the arteries that supply the prostate gland which partially blocks the flow of blood to the gland. The prostate shrinks, and symptoms are relieved. Common symptoms associated with BPH

When men learn about PAE as a solution for BPH, they find it has many advantages over the alternatives.” — Dr. Nazar Golewale

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia (“enlarged prostate”) have a new, minimally invasive treatment option. Prostate artery embolization (PAE) is a clinically proven outpatient procedure that is just as effective as transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), but without the risks and side effects associated with surgery. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is common as men age, affecting half of men ages 50-61 and 90% of men over 80. The prostate gland grows, putting pressure against the bladder and urethra. This can result in the frequent need to urinate, especially at night, and the inability to start urinating or completely empty the bladder.“Many men with BPH typically see a urologist, where they are informed of treatment options such as TURP surgery and procedures like UroLift,” says Dr. Nazar Golewale at NG Vascular & Vein Center south of Chicago. “But when men learn about PAE, they find it has many advantages over the alternatives.”Dr. Golewale says that TURP, which cuts away a portion of the prostate, is performed through the penis via the urethra, which can be painful or uncomfortable for men when recovering from this surgery. Additionally, there are side effects common with TURP, including chronic urinary problems, impotence, retrograde ejaculation and erectile dysfunction, which occur in 25% of cases.He notes that procedures like UroLiftare effective at reducing urinary symptoms but do not address the underlying problem—the enlarged prostate. During a UroLift procedure, metal clips are implanted to lift or “pull” the urethra away from the prostate gland.“Since it does not reduce the size of the prostate gland, other symptoms—including sexual dysfunction—are not addressed,” he adds. “PAE offers the safety of a minimally invasive procedure while reducing the size of the prostate gland. And only PAE is proven to improve sexual function.”Using imaging to guide the PAE procedure, Dr. Golewale inserts a catheter into an artery in the wrist or thigh, then guides it through the bloodstream to the arteries that supply the prostate gland. Tiny microspheres are injected, partially blocking the flow of blood to the gland. The prostate shrinks, and symptoms are relieved. PAE is FDA-approved and covered by most insurance and Medicare. No general anesthesia is required, and the patient can return home and resume activities shortly after the procedure.“It’s important for men to do their homework and understand their options,” says Dr. Golewale. “PAE is recommended by the American Urological Association and has become a viable treatment option for most men with BPH.”About NG VascularNG Vascular & Vein Center offers minimally invasive treatments for peripheral artery disease (PAD), varicose veins, knee osteoarthritis, uterine fibroids and other painful or life-threatening conditions. With offices in the greater Chicago area and northwest Indiana, NG Vascular’s treatments are outpatient based, offering convenience, faster recovery and minimal discomfort. For more information, visit www.ngvascular.com

