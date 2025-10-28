Standard Dental Labs Inc. to Launch Multilingual AI-Powered CRM Platform

SDL Logo Crown and Bridge

The dental laboratory sector is a global industry built by skilled artisans, many of whom speak different languages.” — James Brooks, CEO

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH), a Florida-based dental laboratory network and technology innovator, today announced plans to implement a next-generation Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software platform designed specifically for the dental laboratory industry. The system, scheduled for launch in December 2025, integrates artificial intelligence and multilingual communication tools to seamlessly connect dentists with laboratory technicians addressing one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: language barriers.

This new CRM will allow dentists to converse directly with a trained AI assistant capable of understanding and translating instructions, case details, and design preferences into clear, actionable directives for the laboratory team. The AI system supports communication in virtually any language, bridging gaps that have historically hindered precision and efficiency in dental restoration workflows.

“The dental laboratory sector is a global industry built by skilled artisans, many of whom speak different languages,” said James Brooks, CEO of Standard Dental Labs Inc. “By implementing AI that can translate, interpret, and relay information instantly, we’re making collaboration between dentists and labs faster, clearer, and more inclusive. This innovation improves quality, reduces remakes, and enhances the customer experience.”

The new CRM platform leverages ChatGPT-based natural language technology to ensure fluent, context-aware communication across more than 100 languages, while maintaining full HIPAA compliance and end-to-end data encryption. Dentists and lab personnel can exchange clinical details, files, and case notes in their native language, with the AI system automatically translating and structuring information for accurate, secure processing.

Standard Dental Labs expects to begin pilot testing the system in November, followed by full deployment across its Florida network in December. Once fully operational, the CRM will enable real-time case tracking, order management, secure file exchange, and AI-assisted communication, all within a HIPAA compliant environment.

This initiative underscores Standard Dental Labs’ commitment to leveraging advanced technologies that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility across its growing network of laboratories. By breaking down communication barriers, the company aims to improve turnaround times, reduce misunderstandings, and deliver a superior experience for both dentists and patients.

About Standard Dental Labs Inc.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) is a Florida-based dental laboratory consolidation company specializing in the acquisition and integration of independent dental labs. The Company’s mission is to modernize and unify the dental lab industry through advanced technology, streamlined operations, and professional management. For more information, visit https://sdl.care.

