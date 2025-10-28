Apolonia Smiles to Open December 5 in Pflugerville, Elevating Dental Wellness in One of America’s Top-Ranked Cities

Pflugerville, Texas

Delivering compassionate, patient-focused dentistry to Pflugerville and Central Texas with an emphasis on comfort, clarity, and wellness.

In one of America’s top places to live, we founded Apolonia Smiles to elevate dental care and enrich lives in Pflugerville, TX.” — Hussam Asker, DDS

PFLUGERVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apolonia Smiles , a patient-focused dental practice dedicated to preventive and restorative care, will officially open on Thursday, December 5, 2025, at 1500 S Heatherwilde Blvd, Suite 300, Pflugerville, TX 78660. The new practice will serve residents of Pflugerville, Austin, Round Rock, Hutto and surrounding Central Texas communities seeking high-quality, accessible dental care.Led by Dr. Hussam Asker, a graduate of the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, Apolonia Smiles combines advanced training in restorative and implant dentistry with a people-first approach to oral health. The practice is designed to build lasting relationships through clear communication, personalized care, and a genuine commitment to each patient’s long-term wellness.The name Apolonia Smiles draws inspiration from Apollo, the Greek god of healing and beauty, and St. Apollonia, the patron saint of dentistry. Her resilience amid persecution symbolizes courage and compassion, values that define the practice’s philosophy. This heritage inspires Dr. Asker and his team to deliver clinical excellence grounded in empathy, blending advanced technology with a human touch.At the heart of the practice is the Apolonia Promise, built on two core pillars: lifelong dental wellness and community investment. By emphasizing education, early intervention, and preventive strategies, Apolonia Smiles aims to reduce advanced dental disease across Central Texas.As part of that mission, the practice will launch the Thanksgiving Smile Makeover Program, an annual initiative providing one full-mouth dental rehabilitation at no cost to a deserving local hero such as a veteran, teacher, first responder, or dedicated volunteer.“Pflugerville has been recognized as one of the best places to live in America, and we’re determined to match that reputation with exceptional dental care,” said Dr. Hussam Asker. “Our goal is to help residents and families fully embrace the promise of this thriving community — healthy, confident smiles that reflect the quality of life Central Texas is known for.”To make care as accessible as possible, Apolonia Smiles is contracted with most PPO dental insurance carriers, allowing patients to maximize their benefits with transparent, high-quality treatment options. For those without insurance, the practice offers two in-house membership plans that promote consistent preventive care and remove financial barriers to treatment.- Apolonia PrimeSmile Plan is designed for patients maintaining healthy gums. It includes two annual cleanings, exams, digital X-rays, one emergency visit, and discounts on restorative and major procedures.- Apolonia GumWell Plan is tailored for patients with periodontal needs. It provides multiple maintenance visits per year, full preventive coverage, and the same treatment discounts.Both plans activate immediately with no annual caps, waiting periods, or pre-authorizations.Apolonia Smiles provides a full range of preventive, restorative, and cosmetic services, including exams, cleanings, fillings, Invisalignclear aligners, dental implants, porcelain veneers, professional teeth whitening, and extractions when necessary. Each visit is designed with comfort in mind, featuring noise-canceling headphones, warm blankets, and a locally roasted coffee bar for a relaxed, patient-centered experience.The Grand Opening Celebration will take place on Thursday, December 5, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce and community leaders.Practice InformationName: Apolonia SmilesAddress: 1500 S Heatherwilde Blvd, Suite 300, Pflugerville, TX 78660Hours: Monday–Thursday, 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.; Friday, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.Phone: (737) 259-7054Website: https://apoloniasmiles.com Instagram: @apoloniasmilesA proud member of the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce, Apolonia Smiles also offers discounts to uninsured veterans. New patient scheduling is now open and patients can book online

