NFTM Announces Strategic Acquisition of Saracen Pro S.A. (Saracen LATAM) and New Direction for Shareholder Growth

NFT Market Place Inc (OTCMKTS:NFTM)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NFTM Market Place (NFTM) today announced a major strategic change with the divestment of Strong AI Invest Ltd and the acquisition of Saracen Pro S.A. (to be rebranded as Saracen LATAM), a company focused on mining, agriculture, aquaculture, and renewable energy projects across Latin America, with an initial emphasis on Peru, along with a full control and management restructure.This transaction marks a decisive shift for NFTM under the leadership of founder and CEO Ben Quick, who originally envisioned building a platform for emerging Web3 and fintech companies. Mr Quick realised that the business would face many more hurdles than he first envisaged and set about seeking an alternative, suitable business to acquire and to cede control to.Ben Quick commented:“The fintech sector has changed dramatically, and the barriers to success have become increasingly high. After a full review, I made the decision to pivot NFTM toward a far more tangible and profitable direction. Saracen LATAM brings a unique model built on performance, not promises — proven management, established operations, and real growth potential. Their track record in Peru and beyond demonstrates that strong revenues and asset creation can be achieved without the long timelines and high risks typical of mining ventures. This move gives NFTM and its shareholders a much stronger foundation for sustainable, long-term value creation.”As part of the change of control, Nick Tuke will be appointed CEO. Tuke brings extensive experience in taking companies public and expanding opportunities across Latin and Central America and will lead NFTM into this new chapter of growth.NFTM will now reposition itself as a diversified growth company, leveraging Saracen’s expanding portfolio to generate revenue, strengthen its asset base, and deliver consistent shareholder returns.About Saracen LATAMSaracen LATAM is redefining the resource investment model — creating fast revenues, valuable equity positions, and long-term shareholder wealth without the risks of traditional mining.Unlike most mining firms that rely on speculative exploration, Saracen invests directly into proven, small-scale mining and processing operations already generating or ready to generate income. This strategy delivers immediate cash flow, builds tangible equity value, and compounds that value through strategic expansion and future sell-on opportunities.Its first equity stake, secured in 2023, is in a gold processing facility in Chala, Peru, now entering full production. This cornerstone project will deliver consistent revenues while creating a strong, appreciating asset base for the company.Saracen is in advanced discussions with several established mining operations in Ecuador and Panama, pursuing joint ventures based on the same principle — low capital input, high return potential, and zero operational liability. Each partnership is structured to deliver fast results while minimizing corporate exposure.Beyond gold, Saracen is expanding into critical minerals, particularly antimony — a globally scarce resource vital to defence and advanced energy technologies. With promising brownfield sites already identified, Saracen is building a pipeline of high-value, scalable projects designed for growth and liquidity.Saracen LATAM is built on performance with strong experienced management. For investors, shareholders and stakeholders it represents a rare opportunity to be part of a company generating real assets, real revenues, and long-term shareholder value.

