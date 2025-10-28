Internet Founders Proposed for Nobel Peace Prize

Honoring Internet founders Kleinrock, Cerf, and Kahn for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize — celebrating the Internet’s role in global connection and understanding.

Honoring Internet founders Kleinrock, Cerf, and Kahn for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize — celebrating the Internet’s role in global connection and understanding.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet Founders Proposed for Nobel Peace PrizeGlobal Initiative Highlights the Internet as Humanity’s Architecture of PeaceInternet Pioneers for Peace, an international coalition dedicated to recognizing the Internet’s role in promoting global understanding, today announced its formal campaign to nominate Dr. Leonard Kleinrock, Dr. Vinton Cerf, and Dr. Robert Kahn—the founding architects of the Internet—for the Nobel Peace Prize.“The Internet has become humanity’s largest forum for dialogue, cooperation, and reconciliation in history,” said Aires Almeida, spokesperson for *Internet Pioneers for Peace*. “Recognizing its creators honors not only their extraordinary achievements but also the billions of people who use the Internet every day to advance freedom, education, and human rights.”The Norwegian Nobel Committee has broadened Nobel’s original criteria to include human rights, democracy, transparency, and reconciliation—all areas in which the Internet has become indispensable. This announcement marks the first step toward a potential nomination. The coalition will now seek one or more qualified nominators to formally submit the founders’ names before the Committee’s January 31, 2026 deadline.The Founders’ ContributionsDr. Leonard Kleinrock developed the mathematical theory underlying packet switching, demonstrating the feasibility of digital data transmission in his 1962 MIT doctoral thesis. His UCLA laboratory hosted the first node of the ARPANET—the precursor to the Internet—and transmitted the network’s first message on October 29, 1969.Dr. Robert Kahn, together with Dr. Vinton Cerf, vice president and Chief Internet Evangelist for Google, co-developed the Transmission Control Protocol and Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) under the U.S. Department of Defense’s Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA). Their innovation created the universal communication standard that allows computer networks to interconnect globally, forming the foundation of today’s Internet.About Internet Pioneers for PeaceInternet Pioneers for Peace is a global initiative dedicated to recognizing and advancing the role of digital communication in promoting peace, education, and human dignity. The organization coordinates international nominators, academics, and supporters in pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize honoring the founders of the Internet.Media ContactAires AlmeidaInternet Pioneers for Peaceinfo@internetpioneersforpeace.org

