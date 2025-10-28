TaxDome Releases 2025 Report on How Businesses Select and Retain Accounting Firms

How Businesses Choose Accounting Firms – TaxDome Research

New 2025 study by TaxDome highlights what drives U.S. businesses to choose, stay with, and pay more for accounting firms.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- If it feels like business clients are expecting more from their accountants these days, you’re not imagining it. The old markers — accuracy, responsiveness, reputation — still matter. But they’re no longer enough.To understand this shift, TaxDome surveyed more than 350 U.S. decision-makers across industries and revenue levels. The results reveal how companies are deciding who to trust, what they’ll pay for, and what makes them stay.The answers may surprise you but they paint a clear picture of what the future of firm growth looks like.Inside the Study: 350+ Business VoicesThe findings come from the 2025 Niche Business Accounting Report by TaxDome — a first-of-its-kind study that gathers insights directly from the buyers of accounting services rather than the providers.The survey included executives, founders, and finance leaders from a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, construction, healthcare, and professional services.Each respondent works with or is directly responsible for hiring accountants.By going straight to the decision-makers, the study reveals not what accountants think clients want, but what clients actually value when choosing and staying with a firm.How Businesses Really Find Their Accounting PartnersWhen businesses look for an accounting firm, they turn first to their peers. According to the study, 92% of business clients say referrals are critical when choosing an accountant, and 58% found their current firm through a peer recommendation rather than advertising or search results.This means every satisfied client is more than a loyal customer — they’re a potential growth channel. The question is, what earns that satisfaction in the first place?What Really Keeps Business Clients SatisfiedWhen business clients describe what makes them stay with a firm, their answers tend to fall into two clear themes. They want the experience to feel easy and the relationship to feel valuable.1. Simplicity Through TechnologyAs clients grow, their patience for manual steps fades fast. Among companies spending over $50,000 a year on accounting, 83% said technology is a top factor in their hiring decision.They want simple, reliable tools that make working together feel effortless. That means easy access to documents, clear channels of communication, and the ability to review, sign, and approve tasks from anywhere.2. Partnership That Feels ProactiveEase gets clients in the door; partnership makes them stay. Businesses want accountants who go beyond transactions — professionals who understand their challenges, anticipate their needs, and help them make better decisions.According to TaxDome’s study, 26% of business clients leave their accounting firm because they’ve outgrown it. As companies scale, their needs evolve and they expect their accountant to evolve with them.For many, that means deeper strategic involvement. 85% of decision-makers said they see clear value when their accountant helps them save money through smarter planning or proactive advice.And firms that deliver both are building relationships that naturally turn into referrals, loyalty, and long-term growth.What Drives Higher RevenueFor years, accounting firms have treated specialization as a branding choice. The data shows it’s an economic one.As businesses grow, they want accountants who already understand how their industry works. TaxDome’s research found that companies earning over $1 million in annual revenue are twice as likely to hire a niche accounting firm as a generalist — and are willing to pay up to 25% more for that expertise.That single shift has a compounding effect: firms with focused expertise attract larger clients, more complex engagements, and steadier revenue streams.For firms ready to identify where that opportunity lies, TaxDome’s 2025 Niche Business Accounting Report breaks down which industries show the highest growth potential and where clients are most willing to invest in specialized support.What This Means for Firms Moving ForwardThe findings make one thing clear: today’s clients reward firms that make their experience effortless and their decisions smarter.Technology is what makes that possible.TaxDome, winner of seven categories in the 2025 CPA Practice Advisor Readers’ Choice Awards, stands out as one of the strongest solutions for modern accounting firms. It unites (and lets you automate) every part of firm operations in one secure, connected system, while your clients enjoy the same seamless experience through TaxDome’s top-rated mobile app.

