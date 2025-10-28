Erynn Perkins and The Save Our Sons Gala Returns to Celebrate Community Heroes and Support Youth Empowerment

Save Our Sons Gala 2025

The Annual Save Our Sons Gala promises to be a night of celebration and giving back, with live entertainment while honoring prominent figures in the community.

Over the past year, we've witnessed the transformative power of community coming together with purpose.” — Erynn Perkins, Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erynn Perkins, founder of The Progress Protection Agency, is excited to announce the Annual "Save Our Sons" Gala, which will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 7 PM at The Benjamin Ballroom in Atlanta, Georgia. This highly anticipated event celebrates and honors the unsung heroes who've made a profound impact in the lives of those they serve, while fundraising for the S.O.S. initiative.The S.O.S. (Save Our Sons) initiative is vital to the Progress Protection Agency's community efforts. It focuses on uplifting young men and underserved communities through various outreach programs that provide mentorship, education, and essential resources.Over the past year, the Progress Protection Agency has made significant strides in serving the community. The organization has hosted monthly giveback events called "Neighborhood Lovin," ranging from feeding the unhoused to beautifying local parks. Additionally, the agency launched its "Plan with Purpose" program, collaborating with Georgia Sheriff's Departments to offer resources and guidance to non-violent offenders as they transition into life post-incarceration."Over the past year, we've witnessed the transformative power of community coming together with purpose," says Perkins. "From our monthly 'Neighborhood Lovin' events to launching our 'Plan with Purpose' program, we've seen firsthand how collective action creates lasting change. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together, and I'm thrilled to celebrate our unsung heroes at this year's gala as we continue building brighter futures for the young men and communities we serve."An Evening of Celebration and PurposeThe Save Our Sons Gala is a unique event that brings together individuals, businesses, and organizations to support a vital cause. This year's gala will feature live entertainment and honor prominent figures who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to community service.2025 Honorees include:Kenneth Mitchell, ESQ.Noah McQueenPastor Dharius DanielsJudge Eric BrewtonTravis L. WilliamsKeynote Speaker: Bishop Kenneth Moales Jr.When we unite around a shared purpose, every contribution creates ripples of change that extend far beyond today. Your generosity is not just a gift; it's an investment in brighter futures, stronger families, and a healthier, more connected community.Event Details:Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025Time: 7:00 PMLocation: The Benjamin Ballroom | 2445 Church Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339Tickets for the event are available for purchase, and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on the gala and The Progress Protection Agency, please visit https://www.ppagency.org/ ABOUT ERYNN PERKINSEarly on, Perkins began his journey in civic engagement, public policy, and community activism. He participated in the California Model Legislature & Court and was elected as the 68th Chief Clerk of the Assembly and the 69th Secretary of the Senate. Perkins has written legislation and lobbied for bills in the California State Capitol. His elected position birthed the confidence to speak truth to power. Perkins has had the pleasure and honor to meet and learn from former Governor Jerry Brown, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Barack Obama, Judge Mablean Ephraim, and the late Congressman John Lewis. Perkins believes it is essential to honor the past as we prepare for the present to further the future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.