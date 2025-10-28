MEC Mntomuhle Khawula: G20 Culture Ministers Meeting

Programme Director, Dr Cynthia Khumalo

Honourable Gayton McKenzie, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture of South Africa

Honourable Ministers from our G20 Partner Nations

His Worship, the Mayor of eThekwini Municipality, Mr Cyril Xaba

Representatives of UNESCO, the African Union and other Partner Institutions

Distinguished Delegates, Members of the Diplomatic Corps,

Esteemed Colleagues, Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is a profound honour to address this distinguished gathering of global cultural leaders - on behalf of the people and government of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa - at this official opening of the G20 Culture Working Group and Ministerial Meeting.

KwaZulu-Natal is known across the world for its resilience, warmth, and diversity - a province where ancient heritage meets modern innovation. Yet what defines us most deeply is our identity as The Kingdom of the Zulu - a name that transcends borders and speaks to a proud history of unity, creativity, and strength.

On arrival at King Shaka International Airport, you were greeted by the majestic statue of King Shaka, the founder of the Zulu nation - a leader whose vision and strategy built one of Africa’s most formidable nations.

The unity in diversity of this province, Excellencies, is who we are - a living tapestry of cultures that converge to tell the South African story - which is complex, resilient, and ever-evolving. It is therefore befitting that the South African Government, in particular our Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture Hon Gayton Mckenzie, as host of the 2025 G20 Summit, chose KwaZulu-Natal province to host this critical global discussion on the protection and elevation of cultural heritage and creativity as central pillars of the world development agenda.

Culture and creativity as engines of sustainable development

Honourable delegates, we meet at a time when the cultural and creative sectors are among the fastest-growing in the global economy - contributing significantly to global GDP and employing millions of young people across the world. These sectors are not peripheral to development; they are central to how nations innovate, how communities express identity, and how economies diversify.

For South Africa, and for KwaZulu-Natal in particular, the creative and cultural industries represent a new frontier of economic opportunity - a way to build prosperity that is inclusive, sustainable, and rooted in our identity.

KwaZulu-Natal, with its global reputation as the Kingdom of the Zulu, is positioning itself as a gateway into SADC and the African continent - a natural meeting point for cultural exchange, investment, and innovation. As global partners look to Africa, we invite you to see our province and South Africa not merely as a destination, but as a dynamic springboard for regional collaboration and creative trade.

Heritage tourism and cultural infrastructure

Cultural and heritage tourism is one of our key drivers in this journey. It is not just about preserving history; it is about translating heritage into opportunity. Across KwaZulu-Natal, we are reimagining historic and sacred sites – some of which are World heritage sites: from the Valley of the Zulu Kings, where seven Zulu Kings of the first initial order are buried, and the Drakensberg Mountains to the Ohlange Institute and Sibhudu Cave – we are transforming these into centres of learning, innovation, and sustainable tourism.

African knowledge, academic legacies, and fair trade

The potential that our great continent holds is immense, a treasure trove of resources waiting to be unlocked by equitable trade partnerships. With the establishment of the African Free Trade Area, we are at the door-step of a new era of economic collaboration. Africa is rich in minerals and natural resources, and is rich in culture and heritage. This bountiful landscape is complemented by our thriving academic institutions, such as the University of Timbuktu in Mali on the western tip which is regarded as one of the worlds’ oldest universities - in South Africa we boast Fort Hare University and Adams College, where the great leaders like Joshua Nkomo, Robert Mugabe, and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, studied, including our first democratic President Dr Nelson Mandela, who also studied at Fort Hare University.

These institutions not only foster knowledge but also prepare intellectuals and captains of industries well-poised to engage in global markets. Moreover, Africa's diverse cultures and breathtaking tourist destinations serve as a potent lever for investment and trade.

From the majestic Victoria Falls to the timeless pyramids of Egypt, these attractions draw millions of visitors each year, creating opportunities for economic growth and cross-border collaboration. It is imperative that our ministers weave a collective synergy that harnesses multilateral relations. By doing so, we can translate our potential into tangible outcomes, creating a platform where Africa engages in fair trade with all G20 member countries.

Let us advocate for policies that promote mutual benefit, ensuring that no nation is left behind. Africa stands ready to be the perfect equal trade destination. Emulating South Africa’s Government of National Unity - let us unite in our efforts to create a future where our continent thrives, not just for ourselves, but for generations to come. Together, we can build a prosperous Africa that is open for business and rich in opportunities.

Partnerships, intellectual property and AI opportunities

Through strategic partnerships, may this meeting of ministers and all critical stakeholders integrate our creative industries into global value chains - from film co-productions and music collaborations to fashion, gaming, and digital storytelling. No one should be left behind.

The sectors that you are mandated to lead, Your Excellencies, do not only tell our stories of our different peoples around the world, but also open new trade corridors between continents of the world. As we embrace the digital revolution and artificial intelligence, we must also safeguard the intellectual property and moral rights of our artists and creative practitioners. AI has brought boundless opportunities for creativity and innovation. It also poses new and complex challenges. But the challenges that confront our nations and our sector may also be looked upon as opportunities for new inroads, new frontiers and new bridges. Africa is open to such. South Africa is open to such. Importantly for the Kingdom of KwaZulu Natal and the land of Shaka, we stand ready to embrace the challenges and convert them to opportunities together with your good selves.

Conclusion — culture is capital, and capital is peace

The creative economy thrives on partnerships - between public institutions, private investors, global agencies, and communities themselves. We look forward to enhanced collaborations that will emerge from this august gathering in transforming culture into capital.

As we convene under the G20 banner, let us reaffirm our collective responsibility to ensure that culture and creativity stand at the centre of the global development agenda. Let us build bridges between nations through art, innovation, and shared heritage - proving that when we invest in creativity, we invest in peace, in progress, and in people.

Namukelekile KwaZulu-Natal

Welcome to the Kingdom of the Zulu.

I Thank you

