MEC Gaoge Molapisi on climate change crisis

The climate crisis is intensifying the frequency and severity of disasters, often reversing hard-won development gains. These realities compel us to reimagine our strategies — not only in disaster response but in risk-informed development and proactive prevention.

These were the sentiments shared by MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gaoge Oageng Molapisi, during the DMISA (Disaster Management Institute of Southern Africa) Annual Disaster Management Risk Reduction Conference held at Sun City Resort recently under the theme, “A Decade of Sendai in Southern Africa: Progress, Gaps, and the Road Ahead”.

Amongst others, the conference was attended by the leadership of DMISA, the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), South African Local Government Association (SALGA), as well as experts and all disaster management stakeholders.

MEC Molapisi said the recent floods, droughts, and wildfires across our region remind us, the road to resilience is far from complete. Our role at the provincial level has always been to localise national frameworks and transform policies into practice.

“Part of what we are doing is to strengthen disaster risk governance through integrated planning across sectors, empowering district and local municipalities to embed disaster management into service delivery, supporting rural communities to manage risk using both scientific and indigenous knowledge systems; and partnering with institutions of higher learning to enhance research and capacity development" remarked MEC Molapisi.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre is at the epicentre of ongoing collaboration with the National Disaster Management Centre, SALGA, and DMISA. We are continuing to bridge the gap between national vision and local implementation. Through these partnerships, we are aligning our provincial strategies to substantially increase the number of national and local disaster risk reduction strategies.

“The discussions on rural disaster risk governance are particularly important for provinces like ours, where vast rural areas remain highly vulnerable to climate shocks, infrastructure deficits, and poverty. It is through inclusive engagement that we ensure no community is left behind” said MEC Molapisi.

MEC called on all stakeholders to think beyond compliance and reporting to drive innovation, collaborate, and invest in resilience. He said there is a need to prepare and cultivate the next generation of disaster risk professionals — particularly our youth and women — to sustain this work, by advocating for a move from theory to practice, taking on board all stakeholders and creating partnerships that ensure preparedness over response.

