Minister Nzimande opens State-of-the art Media Lab in Mpumalanga

State-of-the-art Media Lab set to transform education at the Peter Mokaba Primary School in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga

Yesterday marked a significant milestone for future-focused education in Mpumalanga as the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, officially handed over a state-of-the-art Media Lab at Peter Mokaba Primary School in KwaMhlanga.

This is a containerised learning environment, powered entirely by a solar photovoltaic system. The facility is equipped with 40 computers and interactive digital tools designed to provide coding and robotics training. But even better, the benefits extend beyond Peter Mokaba Primary, opening doors for youth from surrounding primary and high schools.

A huge thank you to our incredible partners who made this possible: Stellenbosch University, SANEDI, Nkangala TVET College, and Mpumalanga CET College.

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