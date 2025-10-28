Love is in the Air - Deer are on the Move

Published on Tuesday, October 28, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – It’s deer mating season, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) reminds drivers to stay alert for deer crossing roadways, particularly at dawn and dusk. Known as the “rut”, which begins in late October and continues into December, deer tend to move around more and collisions with vehicles are more common during this time. Tips to avoid deer vehicle collisions include:

Scan the shoulders of the road in front of you; deer may dash out from the shoulder or wooded areas next to the road

If you see a deer while driving, proceed with caution and expect more than just one deer

Follow the speed limit

Always use seat belts

If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane

If you hit a deer, be careful when approaching as it may only be stunned, and a person could be seriously injured by a wounded animal's attempt to escape. Report any deer collisions to DEM's 24-hour dispatch at 401-222-3070, your local police, and your insurance company. Motorists should also notify the dispatch if they observe an injured or dead deer on the road.

A free new permit allows the public to salvage deer and certain wildlife killed in vehicle collisions. This helps reduce waste and eases the burden on state staff. You must get the permit within 24-hours of collecting wildlife by filling out the form at www.dem.ri.gov/wildlife-salvage-permit or calling 401-789-0281. The regulation also requires reporting most wildlife collisions that cause significant vehicle damage, helping DEM track wildlife and improve road safety.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Follow DFW on Facebook and Instagram (@ri.fishandwildlife) to stay up to date on news, events and volunteer opportunities. You can also subscribe to DFW’s monthly newsletter here. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.