Ilham Aliyev presented keys to apartments to residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Czech Republic.
I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate...28 October 2025, 11:07
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.