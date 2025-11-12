Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed Presidential Representative in Nakhchivan and heads of several district executive authorities

AZERBAIJAN, November 12 - On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Jeyhun Jalilov on his appointment as Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Elkhan Ibrahimov as Head of the Executive Authority of Nasimi District of Baku city, Natig Agayev as Head of the Executive Authority of Balakan District, Orkhan Mursalov as Head of the Executive Authority of Goychay District, Elvin Pashayev as Head of the Executive Authority of Gakh District, Vugar Novruzov as Head of the Executive Authority of Goygol District, and Elshan Hasanli as Head of the Executive Authority of Kurdamir District.

Speaking at the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- I am appointing you to various leadership positions in the regions of our country. Great confidence has been placed in you, and I am sure that you will live up to it and will spare no effort to fulfill the tasks ahead through hard work and dedication.

Of course, great responsibility is required for great tasks. First of all, you must fulfill all my instructions. Every time I appoint someone to leadership positions in the regions, my instructions should be the key guiding principles for them –above all, to serve the people and stay close to them. Every person working in a leadership position, every official must be humble. In life, in everyday activities, both they and their close relatives must behave in such a way that our common cause draws no criticism. Unfortunately, in some cases, officials cannot behave properly in society, show excessive arrogance, try to place themselves above others, thereby damaging their own reputation and tarnishing our state and its policy. At the same time, in some cases they get involved in corruption and bribery. The people of Azerbaijan are well aware that every civil servant who goes astray will ultimately be held accountable before the law. Unfortunately, such cases still exist today. However, it is also clear to society that no illegal actions will go unpunished. Therefore, my request to you is to seriously combat unpleasant situations, select reliable, professional and morally upright people to our team and prove through your work in the regions you will lead that my choice is correct. Otherwise, of course, necessary measures will be taken.

The key infrastructure projects in our regions are almost complete. A positive turnaround has been achieved by the state in recent years, through state investment programs. The implementation of several regional development programs has been successful. We can say that the situation with electricity – the primary area of infrastructure development – has been fully normalized in almost all our regions. Of course, there are still some issues related to renovating and repairing outdated infrastructure, but this is no longer as a serious problem. The establishment of electrical infrastructure in all our regions, including the liberated territories, has created strong potential.

Highways fully meet modern standards. Intercity roads are in good condition as well. Necessary funds are allocated on an annual basis for the construction of rural roads. I cannot say we have achieved the desired 100% result yet, but in many regions roughly 70–80% of rural roads are repaired and of good quality.

Drinking water projects are well underway in all our cities. Necessary measures have been taken in the villages in terms of drinking water. Irrigation projects are underway, there is construction of new reservoirs and water canals, and the situation with irrigation is generally changing for the better. All other infrastructure projects, including social infrastructure ones, the construction of schools, hospitals and sports facilities are also progressing. In other words, we are addressing all these issues in the regions of Azerbaijan. A modern hospital is operating in every city, and all this, of course, requires both major funds and daily attention. Let me repeat that we have resolved these issues through state funding, as a result of the implementation of regional socioeconomic development programs at the expense of the state budget.

It is now time to resolve the issues still existing in the regions and worrying our people. Here too, the main principle should be one of social justice. In every region and village, people should see and know that justice always prevails. Previously, processes in our regions took a negative turn precisely because of the improper actions and directives of certain officials in central executive bodies. There is no trace left of those officials, so to speak. As a result of the personnel reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, especially in central executive bodies, the situation has significantly improved. Therefore, I am absolutely convinced that from now on you will not receive any illegal instructions from the center. Such cases occurred in the past; the officials who issued those unlawful directives and treated illegal enrichment as their primary goal are now answering to the courts. In a number of cases, there have been cases of inefficient use of land, land was often seized and the categories of land were changed. Some officials built residences on land suitable for cultivation — and, of course, all of this constitutes illegal action.

However, I also know that some regional officials were forced to carry out those illegal acts. Of course, the responsibility that fell on them required a completely different approach. At the same time, it is true that in some cases these illegal acts were carried out on the orders of corrupt, greedy and insatiable officials sitting in the center. But again I say: as a result of the policy of reform and cleansing, I am now confident that no one will give you illegal instructions. If anyone does give such instructions, inform me immediately, and serious measures will be taken against those people.

In the regions, of course, employment issues are a top priority. Overall, Azerbaijan has carried out major employment reforms in recent years, and the unemployment rate has fallen. However, it is also true that migration from the regions to Baku and other large cities still persists. There are various reasons for this. The migration — people leaving villages for cities — is not unique to our country; it is observed in developed countries as well. Naturally, opportunities in big cities are greater and the standard of living is higher. All of this is understandable. Yet one of the reasons for migration from the regions to the cities is unemployment. The government is now taking various steps to provide people with jobs in the regions. We are creating enterprises, entrepreneurs are provided with low-interest loans, and a self-employment program has been successfully implemented. Tens of thousands of people have already been covered by this program. Therefore, my demand from local leaders is that they work to create jobs and favorable conditions for business people. Of course, businesses need support. Because the development of local production not only paves the way to employment but also strengthens local production. Many important steps have been taken by the state regarding agriculture and tourism in recent times. This needs to be expanded further, especially in regions that are attractive for tourism. This should be the main factor of the economy, the regional economy, along with agriculture.

The environmental balance in the regions must be protected. Great attention must be paid to the environment. In principle, there are no serious problems with ecology in our regions. The main problems were in Baku, and we are successfully addressing them. The new panorama of Baku is clear evidence of that. There used to be an ecological disaster here. Both Baku and Sumgayit were considered the most ecologically polluted cities. Today, however, this is not the case. Baku and Sumgayit are now cities of parks. We have relocated obsolete enterprises, improved oil-polluted areas, rehabilitated them, built parks. We have turned the Black City into the White City. Of course, there are other methods to ensure ecological balance in the regions. Illegal activities there are causing even more environmental damage than the oil and gas industry. Therefore, in order to curtail and eliminate illegal activities, I gave relevant instructions to the Presidential Administration, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The altering of river courses and the extraction and production of illegal building materials must be regulated — all such illegal activities must be stopped.

In other words, the regions of Azerbaijan must meet the highest standards today. Let me repeat that every citizen of Azerbaijan can clearly see the revival of the regions as a result of the work carried out in recent years – nine international airports, renovated, repaired and newly built railways, highways, electrical infrastructure, irrigation and drinking water projects, gasification. In other words, we have done all this work in recent years so that people can live better. It is necessary to pay attention to people, live with their concerns and always be by their side. Visit all the villages one by one and contact people there – in the villages. In other words, these are my requirements. Every time I appoint someone, be it the head of executive authority or another senior official, my instructions are approximately the same. But, alas, despite the trust I place in them, some officials – instead of following these instructions – prefer to line their own pockets and engage in illegal enrichment. I am sure that you will live up to this high trust with hard work. A great responsibility rests on your shoulders. Some of you have already worked in senior positions and have experience. Some have been appointed for the first time. Therefore I am confident you will justify this trust by your work and win the people’s respect. I wish you success. Thank you.

Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Jeyhun Jalilov: Dear Mr. President, first of all, we would like to express our deep gratitude to you for the high confidence you have placed in us. In recent years, there has been a special stage in the development of all the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This is the result of your attention and care. We want to assure you and promise that we will duly fulfill all your tasks and instructions in order to live up to your confidence in a timely manner and ensure the implementation of these tasks.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Head of the Executive Authority of Goychay District Orkhan Mursalov: Dear Mr. President, we express our sincere gratitude to you again for showing great trust and appointing us to these positions. We will unconditionally carry out all the tasks of Your Excellency, the founder of our fully sovereign Azerbaijan, in our new positions conscientiously, with full responsibility and dignity. Thank you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Head of the Executive Authority of Goygol District Vugar Novruzov: Dear Mr. President, we will justify the great trust you have shown in us, keep alive the ideas of our National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the modern Republic of Azerbaijan, and serve you and the Republic of Azerbaijan with dignity.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Head of the Executive Authority of Balakan District Natig Agayev: Dear Mr. President, I would like to assure you that we will fully justify the great trust you have placed in us through diligent work to the best of our capabilities and knowledge and will continue our work with dignity and honor. Thank you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Head of the Executive Authority of Nasimi District of Baku city Elkhan Ibrahimov: Dear Mr. President, I would like to express my deep gratitude to you for placing such high trust in us. I also promise that I will do my best to justify this trust. Thank you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Head of the Executive Authority of Gakh District Elvin Pashayev: Mr. President, thank you very much again for the high trust you have placed in us. We promise to fulfill all the tasks you have set before us with our knowledge and skills.

Head of the Executive Authority of Kurdamir District Elshan Hasanli: Dear Mr. President, I would like to express my gratitude to you for the great trust you have placed in us. I promise with my entire being that I will fulfill your instructions and live up to the great trust you have placed in us. Thank you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you. Good luck!