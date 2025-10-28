Conarium Bioworks partners with Gnosis by Lesaffre to produce Bio-Melatonin at scale

The partnership combines Conarium’s technology for producing high-value bio-identical molecules with Gnosis’s deep expertise in industrial-scale fermentation

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conarium Bioworks Inc., a biotech venture developing ”human identical” hormones and bioactives using sustainable precision fermentation, today announced a partnership with Gnosis by Lesaffre, a global leader in fermentation and biotechnology solutions for health and nutrition, to manufacture bio-melatonin at scale.The partnership combines Conarium’s proprietary technology for producing high-value bio-identical molecules with Gnosis’s deep expertise in industrial-scale fermentation. Together, the companies will enable a natural and sustainable alternative to the synthetic melatonin that is currently used in sleep, wellness, and nutraceutical products.“Partnering with Gnosis allows us to scale production and bring our natural melatonin products to market faster.” Consumers are increasingly seeking natural alternatives that are both effective and environmentally responsible. Together we can meet the market demand for high-quality, natural melatonin while setting new standards for sustainability in sleep and wellness ingredient manufacturing.” said Steen Nissen, CEO of Conarium.“Our collaboration with Conarium reflects Gnosis’s commitment to advancing biotechnology products that promotes health and sustainability,” “Bio-melatonin aligns perfectly with our mission to harness the power of microorganisms to create natural solutions that improve human well-being.” said Ulrich Irgens, Gnosis General Manager.Bio-melatonin is produced via precision fermentation, a process that uses natural microbes to convert renewable biomass into molecules identical to those found in the human brain. This eliminates reliance on petrochemical synthesis, enables shorter and more stable supply chains, and offers a clean-label, sustainable solution for global nutraceutical and wellness markets as well as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal health.The collaboration will focus on production at scale, and the first full scale commercial batch will be ready soon.About Conarium BioworksConarium is a biotechnology company pioneering the natural production of bioactive compounds through precision fermentation. The company’s platform enables sustainable production of complex bioactives, providing scalable alternatives to chemically synthesized or animal-derived ingredients. Conarium is focused on developing next-generation natural ingredients that bridge science and nature for nutraceutical and wellness, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and animal health applications etc.Learn more at www.conariumbioworks.com About Gnosis by LesaffreBy using the power of microorganisms and biotransformation processes, Gnosis by Lesaffre cultivates unique active ingredients through fermentation, as well as probiotics and nutritional, functional yeasts that benefit human health, longevity, and well-being. Our high-quality solutions are meticulously studied, replicable, and reliable as we scale our collaboration with nutraceutical and pharmaceutical brands to develop revolutionary products that help customers thrive.Gnosis by Lesaffre – Think like Nature to raise the standard of human health. http:// www.GnosisByLesaffre.com About LesaffreA key global player in fermentation for more than a century, Lesaffre, with a 3 billion euro turnover, and established on all continents, counts 11,000 employees and more than 90 nationalities. On the strength of this experience and diversity, we work with customers, partners, and researchers to find ever more relevant answers to the needs of food, health, naturalness, and respect for our environment. Thus, every day, we explore and reveal the infinite potential of microorganisms.To nourish 9 billion people, in a healthy way, in 2050 by making the most of our planet’s resources is a major and unprecedented issue. We believe that fermentation is one of the most promising answers to this challenge.Lesaffre – Working together to better nourish and protect the planet. http:// www.Lesaffre.com

