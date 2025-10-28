Hiking Accessories Market Size Forecasted to Grow at 6.7% CAGR, Reaching USD 49.8 billion by 2032

Hiking Accessories Size, Share, Trend Analysis Research Report,

By end user, the women segment is the fastest-growing segment with a 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Hiking Accessories Market ," The hiking accessories market size was valued at $26.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $49.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5763 The market has grown significantly in recent years as outdoor activities, especially hiking, have gained popularity among consumers looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and connect with nature. From casual walkers to passionate hikers, hiking enthusiasts are demanding a variety of accessories to enhance their outdoor experiences.Key players in the market offer a variety of products to suit the needs of different hikers. Essential items include a high-quality, ergonomically designed backpack, durable hiking boots suitable for a variety of terrains, moisture-wicking clothing for comfort, and weatherproof outerwear for protection. In addition, innovative technologies such as GPS navigation, water purification systems, and lightweight and compact outdoor equipment are being introduced to the market.With the growing emphasis on sustainability, eco-friendly materials and methods are becoming more prevalent in the hiking accessories market. Brands are appealing to a growing base of environmentally conscious consumers by incorporating recycled materials into their products and adopting environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.The growth of e-commerce has also contributed to the expansion of the market, giving consumers easy access to a variety of hiking accessories from the comfort of their own homes. Social media platforms further increase awareness and influence purchasing decisions as outdoor enthusiasts share their experiences and recommend their favorite gear. As global interest in outdoor activities continues to grow, the market is expected to continue to expand. Innovations in design, technology and sustainability will play a key role in shaping the future of the industry. All these hiking accessories market trends are driving hiking accessories market demand.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/daafd73acc9d102cb7de5fed9f810360 According to the hiking accessories market analysis, the market is analyzed on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into camping gear, apparel, footwear, backpacks, and others. Among these, the camping gear segment occupied the major hiking accessories market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Growing interest in outdoor activities and environmental trends are driving the growth of this segment. Lightweight and durable materials that provide comfort to tourists are mostly preferred by consumers. Innovative features such as solar power devices and space-saving designs are gaining popularity. As technology becomes more integrated with outdoor gear, demand for GPS-enabled tools and portable cooking solutions is increasing. Sustainability remains a key trend with environmentally conscious consumers seeking products made from recycled or eco-friendly materials. As such, the camping gear segment is experiencing steady hiking accessories market growth driven by these trends and consumer preferences.On the basis of end user, the market is divided into men, women, and kids. The women segment has grown at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The market for hiking accessories for women as end users is growing significantly, driven by the increasing trend of women participating in outdoor activities. The key is the increased interest in women's clothing that combines style and functionality. Innovations in lightweight and durable materials, combined with design advancements for comfort and performance, are further driving market expansion. Additionally, increasing awareness of women's health and wellness and increasing desire for sustainable and eco-friendly products are driving a positive trajectory for the market.On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. The online segment has grown at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The hiking accessories market is experiencing rapid growth in online distribution channels due to convenient shopping and consumer preference for a variety of products. The increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms is attracting the attention of tech-savvy outdoor enthusiasts with a wide variety of outdoor gear to choose from. Key trends include the growth of online specialty stores, increased product visibility through digital marketing, and seamless customer service. Factors such as easy availability, competitive pricing, and customer reviews are driving the expansion of online channels, making them key factors in the hiking accessories market.Inquiry Before Buying @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5763 The major players analyzed for the hiking accessories industry are The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia Sportswear, Arc'teryx, REI (Recreational Equipment, Inc.), Black Diamond Equipment, Osprey Packs, Salomon, Merrell, and Mountain Hardwear.KEY FINDINGS OF STUDYOn the basis of type, the camping gear segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2022.On the basis of end user, the women segment is the fastest-growing segment with a 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period.On the basis of distribution channel, the offline segment was the largest in the market in 2022.Reasons to Buy this Hiking Accessories Market Report:> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitorsRelated Reports:Tracksuit Market https://alliedmarketresearch.com/tracksuit-market-A13056 Travel Safety Kits Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-safety-kits-market-A15894

