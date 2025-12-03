Phthalic Anhydride Market Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2025-2030

Phthalic Anhydride Market Application

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global phthalic anhydride market continues to witness steady growth, propelled by its rising use in alkyd resin and plasticizer manufacturing. Increasing consumption of alkyd resin in the paints & coatings sector and rapid expansion of construction activities across the Asia-Pacific region further strengthen market demand.According to Allied Market Research, the global phthalic anhydride market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12103 Key Market Drivers:- Growing use in alkyd resins & plasticizers: Phthalic anhydride remains a core ingredient in producing alkyd resins used in paints and coatings, as well as plasticizers for PVC applications.- Booming construction sector in Asia-Pacific: Increased residential, commercial, and infrastructure development continues to accelerate demand for paints, coatings, and PVC products.- Innovation opportunities: Rising need for polyester polyols and glass fiber–reinforced polymers is creating new growth avenues.Market Restraints:- Toxicity concerns: Harmful effects associated with phthalates have triggered stringent regulations.- Emergence of bio-based alternatives: Development of sustainable substitutes poses a challenge to conventional phthalic anhydride demand.Segmental Highlights:-By Application:- Plasticizers dominated the market in 2020, accounting for over 50% share.- Alkyd resins are expected to grow the fastest, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021–2030.By End-use Industry:- Building & Construction led the market in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of global share.- Paints & Coatings is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.By Region:- Asia-Pacific accounted for over half of the global market in 2020 and is expected to record the highest CAGR of 4.5% through 2030.Key Market Players:-Leading companies profiled in the report include:- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, BASF SE, Asian Paints Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, I.G. Petrochemicals Ltd., C-Chem Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd., Koppers Inc., Stepan Company, Polynt Spa, UPC Technology Corporation, and Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/phthalic-anhydride-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

