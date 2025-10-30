Meet Canada’s Boldest Women: WXN Unveils 2025 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners

WXN (Women’s Executive Network) and its partners today unveil the winners of the 2025 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WXN (Women’s Executive Network) and its partners today unveil the winners of the 2025 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards, celebrating 102 women whose leadership, innovation and impact are transforming industries, organizations and communities across the country. A full list of winners is available here: https://wxnetwork.com/page/2025Top100AwardWinners.

The winners will be honoured in person at the 23rd annual Top 100 Awards Gala, hosted at the Fairmont Royal York Toronto on November 27. The gala also features Taylor Hui, executive director and founder of The BeaYOUtiful Foundation in a fireside chat with Nkechi Nwafor-Robinson, CEO and founder of Empowered In My Skin Inc.

“This year has tested what it means to rise boldly, and our Top 100 Award Winners have shown us what it means to answer the call,” said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. “They’ve turned setbacks into breakthroughs, uncertainty into courage, and ambition into real impact. Their achievements light a path for others, proving that strength, confidence and purpose are unstoppable—and that when women rise boldly, they change the whole world around them.”

In 2025, WXN is introducing a new Board of Directors Award, recognizing standout women who bring transformative vision and leadership to the highest levels of governance. With 11 categories in total, the Top 100 Awards highlight extraordinary contributions of bold women at every stage of their careers across industries:

• Canada’s Most Powerful CEOs, presented by Postmedia

• Amex Emerging Leaders

• Entrepreneurs

• CN Executive Leaders

• RBC Future Leaders

• Food Industry Award, presented by Skip

• Professionals

• STEM

• CPKC Skilled Trades

• Board of Directors

• WXN Hall of Fame

Winners were selected by WXN's Global Alliance for Inclusive Leadership, a partnership of established and influential corporations committed to helping women rise and lead. Winners span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors.

WXN has celebrated 1,833 women with a Top 100 Award since the program launched in 2012. Past winners include iconic Top 100 winners such as Lisa LaFlamme, award-winning international journalist; Princess Sarah Culberson, Princess of Sierra Leone; The Honourable Rona Ambrose, former leader of Canada’s Official Opposition in the House of Commons; and Dr. Makaziwe Mandela, global activist, head of the House of Mandela and the daughter of Nelson Mandela.

Join WXN in celebrating the extraordinary women shaping Canada's future. For event details and tickets, visit https://wxnetwork.com/page/Top-100-about.

For media inquiries or to arrange an interview with Sherri Stevens, please contact: Virginia Johnson, Director of Marketing & Communications vjohnson@wxnetwork.com.



About WXN

WXN (Women’s Executive Network) is a one-of-a-kind community shaping the future of leadership across North America. We bring together thousands of bold women, allies, and corporate members in a rich and diverse ecosystem of professional development, networking, thought leadership, belonging, and celebration that propels professional women to rise and lead.

Guided by our Owner and CEO, Sherri Stevens, and WXN’s Global Alliance of Inclusive Leadership (GAIL), we lead North America’s most prestigious events for women in business, create professional development programming, and champion thought leadership for professional women. This includes the Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100™ Awards, the GAIL Summit and Awards, the Bold Convos™ Summit, and programs such as the RAW Courage Coaching Program and the Boldly Forward Leadership Learning Series.

For more information, visit https://wxnetwork.com/.

Follow WXN on social media:

● Instagram: @wxnetwork

● Facebook: @WXNEvents

● LinkedIn: Women’s Executive Network



