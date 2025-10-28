CFIA Approves Oberland’s Black Soldier Fly Larvae Frass Pellets for Use in Canadian Agriculture and Horticulture

Oberland Agriscience Inc. Grassy Lake Facility Dr. Greg Wanger Frass

Natural, nutrient-packed frass pellets offer growers a resilient, eco-friendly alternative to chemical fertilizers

With CFIA recognition, farmers, commercial producers, and home gardeners have access to a natural alternative to conventional fertilizers through Oberland’s frass pellets.”” — Dr. Greg Wanger, founder and CEO of Oberland Agriscience

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oberland Agriscience Inc. is pleased to announce its 100% black soldier fly larvae (BSFL)-derived frass pellet product has been officially approved by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for sale and use as a fertilizer and soil amendment in Canada.BSFL frass is a natural coproduct of BSFL farming and serves as a nutrient-rich, sustainable soil enhancer. It contains essential plant nutrients such as phosphorus, potassium, and nitrogen as well as many trace minerals that support healthy crop growth.“This marks a great milestone for Oberland and Canadian agriculture,” commented Dr. Greg Wanger, founder and CEO of Oberland Agriscience. “With CFIA recognition, farmers, commercial producers, and home gardeners have access to a natural alternative to conventional fertilizers through Oberland’s frass pellets.”Key benefits of Oberland’s BSFL frass pellets include:• Easy handling and application: Pellets can be spread mechanically or by hand without dust or mess.• Consistent nutrition release: The pellets slowly break down in soil, offering more consistent nutrient release for long-lasting plant growth.• Supports soil health: Containing chitin, frass encourages beneficial soil microbes which can improve soil structure, root development, and nutrient retention.The BSFL are raised on waste organics and by-products from our food systems. Oberland diverts this waste from landfill and low-grade compost, transforming the larvae into valuable animal nutrition ingredients and the frass into soil health products. This circular economy model helps reduce food waste, strengthens local supply chains, and supports environmental circularity.Detailed independent trial information and results can be found here:For more information or to request a sample of Oberland’s BSFL frass pellets, please email sales@oberlandagricience.com.Media ContactKerri Crowley, Corporate Communications Managerkerri@oberlandag.com902 701 3138About Oberland AgriscienceOberland Agriscience Inc., Atlantic Canada’s largest commercial BSFL producer, leverages biology-fueled tech to set new standards in animal, plant, and soil health. We deliver premium, nutritious, science-backed solutions for brands invested in sustainable agriculture systems. For more information, please visit www.oberlandagriscience.com About the Canadian Food Inspection AgencyThe Canadian Food Inspection Agency is a federal government agency responsible for safeguarding Canada’s food supply, protecting plant and animal health.

