Deputy Minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube launches 4IR Centre of Excellence at Flavius Mareka TVET College

Deputy Minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube will on the 29th of October 2025 officially launch the 4IR Centre of Excellence at Flavius Mareka TVET College in Sasolburg.

Aimed at strengthening TVET colleges responsiveness to emerging technologies, the Centre will provide students with future- ready skills that are aligned with the demands of digital transformation and smart industry. This will also enhance lecturer capacity.

This Centre is a result of national project by the ETDP SETA in partnership with DHET to establish 4IR Centres across strategically selected TVET colleges in the country. The Flavius Mareka centre is a strategic site due to its location within the Sasol Industrial hub.

Amongst others it is expected that the Centre will advance innovation and applied research in 4IR technologies, while also bridging the gap between education and industry through collaborative learning and industrial exposure. It is expected that the Centre will support inclusive participation of youth and women in emerging technology fields.

The Flavius Mareka Centre is earmarked to act as a regional catalyst for innovation, expected to serve the Free-State and surrounding provinces. The Centre contributes directly to the department’s skills strategy for 4IR, promoting TVET transformation for future work.

The visit will further form part of the ongoing oversight to determine readiness for 2026 admissions and overall campaign to make TVETs number one choice for applicants.

It is expected that Deputy Minister Dr. Dube-Ncube will engage Sasol Foundation on public-private collaboration in the TVET sector and ETDP SETA on driving lecturer development and capacity building programmes in 4IR.

