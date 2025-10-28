$36.3+ Billion Pet Travel Services Market Value by 2031 with a 5.4% CAGR

Pet Travel Services Market- Depending on travel type, the international segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The pet travel services market size was valued at $782.4 million in 2021, and the pet travel services market forecast to reach $1.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Pet Travel Services Market by Pet Type (Dog, Cat, Birds, Others), by Travel Type (Domestic, International), by Mode of Transport (Ground, Air, Sea): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global pet travel services industry generated $782.41 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32111 Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesRise in pet ownership among millennials and Generation Z, the growing trend of humanization of pets, rise in awareness of pet health, the rapid expansion of social media and e-commerce platforms globally, a shift toward nuclear families as a result of urbanization, an increase in pet population, and rise in consumer disposable income are key factors that drive the growth of the global pet travel services market. However, stringent government norms on pet vaccination & travel hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, growth in popularity of pet cafes or animal cafés is expected to open new opportunities for the players in the pet travel services market during the forecast period.Covid-19 ScenarioDuring the COVID-19 lockdown period, pet travel services were considered nonessential. Hence, no pet movement was allowed unless authorized by the government. However, pet owners who planned to fly with their pets needed to postpone their trips.As COVID-19 lockdown came to an end, flight traffic increased but priority was given to human passengers alongside essential cargo.However, as the travel restrictions were removed, the owners took help from pet relocation professionals to ensure safe pet travel.The dogs segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast periodBased on pet type, the dogs segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global pet travel services market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The growing trend among dog owners to train their pets for different functional benefits and to make them participate in dog shows & events led to the significant growth of the segment. This is owing to the fact that dog owners seek pet travel services to reach the venue of events. Further, the growing trend of pet adoption among the millennials & Generation Z, growth in urbanization, shift toward nuclear families, adoption of pets by elderly people, and growth in population of dogs are the key factors that propel the growth of the segment. 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 -- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31661 The domestic segment to maintain a prominent revenue growth during the forecast periodBased on travel type, the domestic segment held the largest market share of more than four-fifths of the global pet travel services market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because domestic travel is affordable and takes less time to reach a destination. Moreover, less documentation is required as compared to international traveling. The international segment, however, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in the demand for pet visa is likely to uplift the market for international pet travel services. Moreover, some popular airlines allow pets for international travel and have simple pet policies, which is projected to contribute towards the growth of the pet travel services market.North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing more than two-fifths of the global pet travel services market, and is expected to lead in terms of revenue in 2031. The demand for pet travel services in the region is driven by several factors, such as increase in ownership of pets, rise in awareness of animal welfare, and change in lifestyles of pet owners. However, the market in Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is primarily driven by an increase in the number of millennials who own pets along with the trend of pet humanization. Leading Market PlayersAir Animal, Inc.PetRelocation, Inc.Blue Collar Pet TransportRoyal PawsPet-ExpressPetSpotWorld Pet TravelPet Travel Services GuamHappy Tails Travel, Inc.AirPets Relocation Services Pvt. Ltd.Pets Travel, Inc.Pawsome Pet Travel Ltd.Across the Pond Pets TravelBest Pet Travel ServicePet Airways Ltd.Pets Travel, Inc.Pawsome Pet Travel Ltd.Across the Pond Pets TravelBest Pet Travel ServicePet Airways𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-retail-market 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fast-fashion-market-A33267 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wearable-technology-market

