5G Equipment Market Size USD 23.9 Billion by 2032, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT across the globe and rise in digitalization, positively impact the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in demand of 5G technology to enhance operation & productivity is anticipated to propel the growth of the 5g equipment market during the forecast period. According to the report, the 5G equipment industry generated $6.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach at $23.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2032.Increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe and rise in digitalization, positively impact the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand of 5G technology to enhance operation & productivity is anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.Furthermore, increase in adoption of emerging technologies such as software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), and edge computing is anticipated to enhance the market growth in the upcoming years. However, security concern & costs budget and lack of standards hamper the 5G equipment market growth. Furthermore, growth in deployment of virtualized software among enterprises including data center and service provider drives the growth of the market. In addition, growing internet penetration and rise in government initiatives are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market expansion.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2667 Segment Overview:By product, the small cell segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the 5G equipment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Increase in network densification, rise in mobile data traffic, and the emergence of citizens broadband radio service (CBRS) band boost the growth of the segment. However, the macro cell segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 17.0% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The major advantage of using macro cell in 5G is that it can provide 5G services to a large geographic area. 5G macro cells also use Massive MIMO technology, which allows large transmission and reception of data.Region-wise, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the 5G equipment market revenue. Factors such as the growth of remote work and the surge in online services have fueled the demand for reliable, high-performance 5G equipment in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. Rise in digitalization toward business process is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the region.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2667 By end-use, the retail sector held the highest market share in 2022, accounting of nearly three-fourths of the 5G equipment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Rise in demand of advanced and portable devices is expected to optimize the business capabilities of retail sector. However, the non-retail sector is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2023 to 203, due to rise in demand for 5G technology in the enterprises.Key Market Players:The key players that operate in the 5G equipment market analysis are Cisco Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics, NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T Inc., Verizon Communication, Qualcomm Technologies, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, and Nokia Corporation.Buy this Complete Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the 5G equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. 