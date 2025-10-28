Fitness Equipment Market Growing at 3.02 % CAGR to Hit USD 18.3 Billion by 2033 | Growth, Company Profiles

The global Fitness Equipment market was estimated at $10.9 billion in 2017 and is to reach $18.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.02 % from 2025 to 2030

By region, the fitness equipment market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the largest market for fitness equipment across the globe.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Fitness Equipment Market by Type (Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, and Others), End User (Health Clubs/Gyms, Hospitality, Residential, and Leisure, Health, Corporate, Public, and Home Consumer), and Price Point (Premium/Luxury and Mass): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, The global fitness equipment market was valued at $11.0 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $18.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.02% from 2024 to 2033.Prime determinants of growthThe fitness industry has witnessed a significant transformation with the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), leading to the evolution of conventional fitness equipment into intelligent counterparts. Through IoT-enabled fitness equipment, workout metrics such as reps, weights lifted, and duration are seamlessly captured and transmitted in real time. This data is then integrated into individual user profiles, offering valuable insights into workout performance and progress. With IoT connectivity, users can effortlessly access their training history across different devices and machines, enabling them to track their gym sessions with ease. This enhanced connectivity promotes greater user engagement and a deeper understanding of fitness advancement. Additionally, IoT-enabled fitness equipment often features interactive screens that offer guided exercises and demonstrations, allowing users to participate in group classes or follow virtual trainers for an enriched and immersive training experience.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/644 A corporate wellness program is a structured initiative established by a company to promote and facilitate employee physical activity and general well-being. By integrating physical activity into the workplace environment, these programs make it convenient for employees to participate in gym sessions, exercise classes, or other wellness activities. Highlighting the fact that approximately 90% of large U.S. companies have adopted workplace wellness programs, which highlights the growing awareness and emphasis on employee health in the corporate world. The primary goal of corporate fitness programs is to prevent the harmful effects of sedentary work habits and cultivate a healthier, more active workforce. Typically, these programs offer access to fitness facilities, exercise classes, and wellness activities focused on health and fitness. Through these initiatives, corporate fitness programs foster a culture of well-being within the organization that leads to an increased demand for fitness equipment in workplace gyms and wellness facilities, driving growth in the commercial fitness equipment segment.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (294 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/fa2dd15f6ab1d9c6d92f9886f2e403e3 Key findingsBy region, North America dominates in terms of fitness equipment market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.By type, the cardiovascular training equipment segment led in terms of fitness equipment market demand, and is expected to gain market share in the upcoming yearsAs per the fitness equipment market forecast, by end user, the home consumer segment accounted for more than 60% share of the fitness equipment market in 2020, due to the imposition of social distancing and gym closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the health club/gym segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.By end user, the health clubs/gyms segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.As per the fitness equipment market forecast, by region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with a robust CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.Key TakeawaysIn 2023, on the basis of type, the cardiovascular training equipment segment was the highest contributor to the fitness equipment industry.According to end user, the health club/gym segment generated the highest revenue in 2023 and is likely to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.Based on price point, the health club/gym segment generated the highest revenue in 2023 and is likely to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.By region, North America was the major revenue contributor in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/644 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-retail-market 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fast-fashion-market-A33267 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wearable-technology-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.