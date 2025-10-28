CV5 Capital

CV5 Capital Launches Global Venture Capital Arm to Invest in Web3, AI, and GameFi Innovation

This new VC arm enables us to partner directly with the builders who are re-architecting how the world interacts, transacts, and creates value.” — David Lloyd

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CV5 Capital, today announced the launch of its dedicated Venture Capital arm, focused on early- and growth-stage investments in Web3, artificial intelligence (AI), and GameFi projects across global markets.The new initiative marks a major milestone in CV5 Capital’s evolution , expanding from its core fund-formation and platform services into direct venture investment and strategic partnership with next-generation innovators building decentralized economies and intelligent systems.“The convergence of Web3, AI, and gaming represents one of the most significant shifts in digital infrastructure since the emergence of the internet,” said David Lloyd, Founder and CEO of CV5 Capital. “Our mission has always been to bridge institutional capital with the most forward-thinking innovation in digital assets. This new VC arm enables us to partner directly with the builders who are re-architecting how the world interacts, transacts, and creates value.”Leveraging its established platforms, which include regulated Cayman fund structures, tokenization capabilities, and institutional governance frameworks, CV5 Capital’s venture division offers portfolio companies more than capital. Each investment benefits from institutional-grade operational support, legal and compliance expertise, and access to a global network of investors and fund managers.The VC arm will focus on opportunities in:• Web3 Infrastructure: Core protocols, developer tools, and blockchain interoperability layers• AI Systems: Decentralized AI networks, intelligent data models, and blockchain-enabled automation• GameFi and Digital Worlds: Play-to-earn ecosystems, metaverse infrastructure, and digital identity innovations“We see tremendous opportunity to back founders who combine technical excellence with a long-term vision for sustainable ecosystems,” Lloyd added. “CV5 Capital’s advantage lies in bringing institutional discipline, compliance, and governance to the rapidly evolving digital frontier.”Through this expansion, CV5 Capital reinforces its commitment to bridging traditional finance and decentralized innovation, enabling projects to grow within a regulated, institutional-grade environment while accessing global capital.About CV5 CapitalCV5 Capital is the institutional platform for digital-asset funds, offering a fully regulated Cayman Islands umbrella structure, tokenization solutions, and governance frameworks for fund managers and blockchain ventures worldwide. Through its group entities and strategic partners, CV5 Capital delivers turnkey fund launches, investor onboarding, compliance, and operational infrastructure to institutional standards.Learn more: www.cv5capital.io Media ContactPress OfficeCV5 Capitalmedia@cv5capital.io

