DreamersLB LTD Expands Global Media Production, Distribution, and Broadcasting Network

DreamersLB LTD strengthens its international presence with new partnerships in media production, satellite broadcasting, and digital distribution.

KINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DreamersLB LTD , a UK-based production and distribution company with regional operations in Lebanon and Egypt, announces the expansion of its global media production, satellite broadcasting, and content distribution network. The company is strengthening partnerships and extending its reach across television, OTT, and digital platforms.Founded by Ihab El Siblani, DreamersLB LTD operates as part of Dreamers Production & Distribution (Lebanon) and collaborates with other international companies to provide comprehensive media services — from cinematic production and dubbing to international satellite playout and streaming platform development.“Our goal is to connect creators, broadcasters, and distributors through one unified global network,” said Ihab El Siblani, Founder & CEO of DreamersLB LTD. “With a presence in the UK, Lebanon, and Egypt, we are empowering media partners with creative, technical, and commercial support to reach audiences worldwide.”DreamersLB LTD’s integrated solutions include:Film, series, and commercial productionSatellite TV channel establishing, management and playout servicesOTT/VOD platform creation and managementGlobal media distribution and localizationStrategic marketing and cross-platform promotionFor more information, visit www.dreamerslb.com

