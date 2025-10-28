ehotel® gains access to SAP Concurs New Travel Hotel Connector via Gekko Tech

- enhanced content, seamless integration, greater efficiency

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ehotel, a leading hotel booking platform for business travel, is expanding its offering with a new strategic integration: Through its partnership with Gekko Tech, ehotelnow has access to Hotel Connector in the new Concur Travel. In addition, collaboration with technology partner HighPots enables seamless connectivity with Concur Expense for fully automated travel expense management.This dual integration empowers ehotelto offer its corporate clients a fully connected, end-to-end hotel booking and expense process, directly within the SAP Concur platform:Multisource hotel content provides access to a wider range of properties, room types, and rate options, giving travelers more choice and boosting adoption of their company"s preferred booking tool.Access to validated corporate rates: ehotelenables companies to book negotiated and validated rates with price assurance, helping organizations maintain budget control and policy compliance.Bookings made directly in Concur Travel are automatically linked to payment and invoicing, with hotel invoices automatically flowing directly into Concur Expense, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and operational efficiency.The result: greater transparency, stronger travel program control, and a smoother experience for both companies and their employees.As a hotel sourcing expert, ehoteloffers access to more than 2.1 million accommodation options worldwide, including content from Booking.com, Expedia, Amadeus, various Global Distribution Systems (GDSs), wholesalers, and official hotel websites. With its proprietary meta-search technology, ehotelenables real-time comparison of all relevant offers, including corporate rates, and booking of the best available options, whether in major cities or regional destinations."By integrating with Hotel Connector and connecting to Concur Expense via our partners Gekko Tech and HighPots, we"re offering our clients a seamless, end-to-end process for hotel booking, payment, and expense reporting," said Fritz Zerweck, CEO of ehotel AG. "This is about simplifying business travel, reducing costs, and ensuring full compliance while delivering real value to companies and their travelers."About Gekko TechGekko Tech brings over 15 years of travel industry expertise to the development of advanced digital solutions. We specialize in accommodation booking and distribution solutions, as well as loyalty management solutions designed to meet the needs of both B2B and B2C markets. Our technology combines the agility of a startup with the strength of a global group to deliver robust digital solutions to empower our clients' ambitions. Gekko Tech is a brand of Gekko Group, a subsidiary of Accor. Learn more about Gekko Tech at gekko-technology.com

