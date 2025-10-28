Journey Quest Safaris Appoints Kite Travel Representation as Official Market Representative in the UK & Ireland

Safari Vehicle

Kite Travel Representation Joins Journey Quest Safaris in Promoting Wildlife Safaris

NAIROBI, NAIROBI, KENYA, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Journey Quest Safaris, a leading provider of bespoke safari and travel experiences across East Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kite Travel Representation as its official market representative in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

This strategic partnership marks an important step in Journey Quest Safaris’ growth and commitment to expanding its presence in key international markets. Kite Travel Representation will be responsible for promoting Journey Quest Safaris’ curated portfolio of safari adventures and luxury travel experiences to trade partners, tour operators, and travel agencies across the UK and Ireland.

“We are excited to partner with Kite Travel Representation, a trusted name in the travel representation industry,” said Vincent Onyango, Director at Journey Quest Safaris. “Their expertise and strong trade relationships in the UK and Ireland will allow us to showcase the unique wildlife, cultural, and luxury travel experiences that make East Africa one of the world’s most extraordinary destinations.”

Journey Quest Safaris has built a reputation for offering tailor-made itineraries that combine immersive wildlife encounters, luxury accommodations, and authentic cultural experiences. With Kite Travel Representation’s support, the company aims to strengthen partnerships with the travel trade and increase visibility among discerning travelers in the UK and Ireland.

Kay Williams, Director at Kite Travel Representation, added: “We are delighted to represent Journey Quest Safaris in the UK and Ireland. Their exceptional product offering and dedication to personalized service align perfectly with the expectations of our market. We look forward to building awareness and driving growth for the brand in this region.”

This appointment underscores Journey Quest Safaris’ commitment to deepening global partnerships and delivering world-class safari experiences to travelers from around the world.

About Journey Quest Safaris

Journey Quest Safaris is a premier East African safari operator offering customized tours across Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda. With a focus on sustainable travel, personalized service, and authentic experiences, Journey Quest Safaris connects travelers with the diverse landscapes, wildlife, and cultures of East Africa.

About Kite Travel Representation

Kite Travel Representation is a UK-based travel representation company specializing in promoting leading global travel brands in the UK and Ireland markets. With extensive industry expertise and strong trade networks, Kite Travel Representation delivers tailored strategies to drive awareness and sales growth.

Media Contact:

Vincent Onyango

Director

Journey Quest Safaris

Email: vincent.onyango@journeyquestsafaris.com

Phone: +254 715 037 432

Website: https://Journeyquestsafaris.com



Kay Williams

Director

Kite Travel Representation

Email: kay@kitetravelrepresentation.co.uk

Phone: +44 7711 686 442

Website: https://kitetravelrepresentation.co.uk/

Legal Disclaimer:

