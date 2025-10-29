Azilen Becomes a Strategic Implementation Partner of ID4: A Strategic Step in RegTech Innovation

Azilen becomes an official implementation partner for ID4, delivering strategic RegTech execution for financial institutions across client lifecycle operations.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’re pleased to share an important milestone in our collaboration with ID4 , a Switzerland-based RegTech Leader that’s reshaping how financial institutions manage client relationships.After supporting ID4 as a technology and development partner, Azilen now steps into a more strategic role – as an implementation partner. This transition marks a deeper alignment between our teams, with a shared goal of helping financial institutions operate with confidence, speed, andregulatory clarity.A Strategic Step in the RegTech Value ChainThe regulatory environment continues to evolve across jurisdictions, channels, and customer expectations. As compliance teams navigate rising complexity, the need for intelligent, agile systems has never felt more urgent.ID4 is committed to solving this age-old problem with a modern, cloud-native solution that manages the full lifecycle of client relationships, from onboarding and e-signature to AML compliance, KYC reviews, and ongoing monitoring.The platform gives advisers, wealth managers, and private banks the tools to handle client data with accuracy, visibility, and speed.Their suite includes:● ID & Verification● Client Due Diligence● AML Solution● Client Space● Customer Lifecycle ManagementEach solutions are designed for flexibility and interoperability. Institutions can start with one module and scale gradually. The technology integrates with internal systems through advanced APIs, which gives operational teams clarity without disruption.As an implementation partner, Azilen takes responsibility for turning this promise into an operational reality. Our role is to make sure financial institutions experience ID4’s benefits fully, right from day one.Expanding the Impact of Technology Through ExecutionOur engagement now covers the full spectrum of delivery, from early-stage system planning to on-the-ground deployment, optimisation, and support.This means:● Designing solution paths that reflect each institution’s priorities and pace● Creating seamless interoperability with internal systems and workflows● Accelerating go-live readiness through well-governed rollout plans● Enabling teams with best practices to operate confidently on the platformThis partnership allows ID4 to focus on product innovation, while Azilen ensures execution is streamlined, contextual, and future-ready.Shared Philosophy, Shared OutcomesThis collaboration is guided by a simple belief: technology works best when it adapts to the rhythm of real operations.ID4 builds with flexibility, security, and user experience at the core. Their tools are designed for professionals who need intuitive systems that support fast, informed decisions.At Azilen, we approach implementation with the same intent. Our teams understand the inner workings of regulated ecosystems. We know where friction shows up and how to design around it. This makes the transition from product to performance smoother and smarter.Together, we’re equipping financial institutions to respond faster to regulatory demands, scale operations with confidence, and serve clients with a higher degree of transparency and control.What Comes NextWith this new phase, Azilen continues to invest in meaningful partnerships. For us, becoming an implementation partner is not only a recognition of the work done so far, but it’s also a commitment to what comes next.We look forward to bringing ID4’s vision to more organisations, more regions, and more teams looking for clarity in their regulatory journey.Leadership PerspectivesKulmohan Makhija, VP – Sales at Azilen Technologies, shared his enthusiasm for this next chapter:“Our journey with ID4 has always been built on mutual respect, innovation, and trust. Moving into the role of strategic implementation partner reflects not just alignment in vision, but belief in shared outcomes. Together, we’re not just integrating systems—we’re shaping how financial institutions embracecompliance as a competitive advantage. The road ahead is filled with immense potential, and we’re thrilled to help realize it.”Emmanuel Nay, Co-Founder of ID4, echoed this sentiment:“We’re delighted to strengthen our collaboration with Azilen, whose technical expertise and domain understanding have already proven invaluable. As we scale globally, having Azilen as our strategic implementation partner ensures that our clients experience the ID4 platform at its fullest potential—from firstintegration to long-term success. This partnership represents a powerful blend of innovative solutions and reliable delivery.”About AzilenAzilen Technologies is a top Enterprise AI development company . The company collaborates with organizations to propel their AI development journey from idea to implementation and all the way to AI success.From Data & AI to Generative AI & Agentic AI, and MLOps, Azilen engages with companies to build a competitive AI advantage with the right mix of technology skills, knowledge, and experience.Domain expertise, agile methodologies, and cross-functional teams blended in a collaborative development approach are their vanguards of engineering, managing, monitoring, and controlling AI lifecycles for startups and enterprises.Highly scalable and future-fit AI that too with faster go-to-market is what Azilen delivers by letting in-house teams of product companies focus on core expansion & growth while the team Azilen manages and supports the AI in parallel.About id4ID4 AG is a Swiss RegTech company providing digital solutions for Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) in the financial industry. Its modular SaaS platform helps automate compliance processes, including Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), client onboarding, and monitoring, improvingefficiency and regulatory alignment. Trusted by wealth managers, financial advisors, pension funds and other regulated institutions, id4 AG supports digital transformation with flexible, client-centric tools recognized for innovation and usability in the RegTech space.ID4 AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi International Ltd, a company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

