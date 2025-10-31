The $5 Dollar Life Launches First-Grade-Level A.I. Training for Adults

Cover of “The $5 Dollar Life — How to Turn Five Dollars Into Freedom” by Dr. Stewes, creator of the Little $5 Books™ series.

Dr. Stewes Announces ‘The $5 Dollar Life’ — First-Grade-Level A.I. Training for Adults Launches from the Halloween Capital of the World

ANOKA, MN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ItsOnly5Bucks.com — Born in the Halloween Capital of the World, Dr. Stewes Launches The $5 Dollar Life , the First Book That Makes Learning A.I. Simple Enough for Anyone, Anywhere, to Start TodayFrom the Halloween Capital of the World comes a movement that turns five dollars into hope, education, and freedom. Dr. Stewes, creator of the Little $5 Dollar Books™ Series, has released The $5 Dollar Life — How to Turn Five Dollars Into Freedom, a first-of-its-kind book that teaches A.I. to adults in clear, first-grade-level steps — simple, friendly, and impossible to fail.Here’s the best part: the entire book — and the message behind It’s Only $5 Bucks.Anyone, anywhere in the world can begin their own A.I. journey for the cost of a cup of coffee — right now at ItsOnly5Bucks.com.“This isn’t about technology,” says Dr. Stewes. “It’s about helping people see that they’re never alone again — because A.I. can now walk you through anything, step by step, like your best new friend.”The Little $5 Dollar Books™ series is designed to make learning and wealth-building accessible to everyone, one $5 seed at a time. The book’s mission is simple: to get people reading again, to help them think for themselves, and to teach them how to grow their own opportunities through A.I. and self-education.The eBook edition of The $5 Dollar Life is available now worldwide on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and the paperback edition will follow immediately after Halloween — so readers everywhere can hold the $5 seed in their hands and share it with friends.Dr. Stewes calls the movement a “first-grade-level revolution,” teaching everyday people the same creative tools that billion-dollar companies use — without the confusion or intimidation. The $5 Dollar Life combines inspiration, simplicity, and real-world practicality, showing readers how to start small and watch what grows.“If a local news mini-segment ever picked this up, the whole world could hear about it within 24 hours — because a single $5 seed can spread faster than any headline,” says Dr. Stewes.Media Contact:Dr. StewesCreator, The $5 Dollar Life & the Little $5 Dollar Books™ SeriesEmail: press@drstewes.comWebsites: ItsOnly5Bucks.com | 5DollarLife.comLocation: Anoka, Minnesota — The Halloween Capital of the World

