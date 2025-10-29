Demand for Military Psychological Operations Broadcast Drone Market is forecasted to reach value of US $2.01 Bn by 2029

Military Psychological Operations Broadcast Drone Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Military Psychological Operations Broadcast Drone Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Military Psychological Operations Broadcast Drone Market Be By 2025?

The market size for military psychological operations broadcast drones has expanded quickly in the last few years. The projection is that it will increase from $1.12 billion in 2024 to $1.26 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include counter-insurgency movements, the use of psychological warfare in regional disputes, the need for tools to spread propaganda, focused and limited defence funding, and initial trials using drone-mounted loudspeakers.

The market size for military psychological operations broadcast drones is predicted to experience swift increases in the coming years, with projections showing a value of $2.02 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth includes the emergence of hybrid warfare strategies, the implementation of AI in content targeting, increased focus on non-lethal warfare methods, the enlarging defense expenditure for information operations, and the rise of cross-border influence operations. Key trends for this forecast period encompass the advancement in audio broadcasting, incorporation with augmented reality landscapes, downsizing of broadcast equipment, strengthening of anti-jamming communication systems, and the facilitation of real-time multilingual content broadcasting.

Download a free sample of the military psychological operations broadcast drone market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28718&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Military Psychological Operations Broadcast Drone Market Landscape?

Escalating geopolitical tensions are predicted to drive the military psychological operations broadcast drone market's expansion. Such tensions typically refer to the increased political and military standoffs between countries or regions, often resulting in conflict or instability. The key reasons behind these growing geopolitical tensions are major power competition and territorial disputes, with nations increasingly focusing on national security and strategic competition, undermining conventional diplomatic collaboration. This surge in geopolitical tension fuels the demand for psychological operations broadcast drones, as military entities need complex communication and information war skills to influence rival populations and facilitate strategic goals in disputed regions. For instance, in February 2024, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Swedish research institution, reported that conflict fatalities rose from 153,100 in 2022 to 170,700 in 2023, indicating increased intensity in various global conflict areas. Hence, escalating geopolitical tensions are aiding the expansion of the military psychological operations broadcast drone market. The growth of the military psychological operations broadcast drone market is primarily driven by growing defense budgets. Defense allocation refers to the government's resource allocation for enhancing military power via the procurement of equipment, technology, and associated activities. The rise in defense budgets is mainly due to escalating geopolitical tensions and ongoing global conflicts, with countries striving to enhance their military capacity to address perceived security threats and regional instability. This increase in defense spending directly stimulates the demand for psychological operations broadcast drones, as defense forces need sophisticated communication and information warfare systems to maintain their strategic edge in modern military operations. For instance, military spending worldwide rose by 6.8% in 2023, reaching $2443 billion from $2285 billion in 2022, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a Sweden-based independent research entity. The rise in defense spending thus propels the growth of the military psychological operations broadcast drone market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Military Psychological Operations Broadcast Drone Market?

Major players in the Military Psychological Operations Broadcast Drone Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales Group

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd.

• EDGE Group PJSC

• Leonardo DRS Inc.

• General Atomics

• Skydio Inc.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Military Psychological Operations Broadcast Drone Market

The military psychological operations broadcast drone market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Drone Type: Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, Hybrid

2) By Payload: Audio Systems, Visual Display Systems, Leaflet Dispensers, Multi-Sensor Payloads, Other Payloads

3) By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

4) By Application: Propaganda Dissemination, Crowd Control, Information Warfare, Disaster Response, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Army, Navy, Air Force

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed-Wing Drones: Small Fixed-Wing, Medium Fixed-Wing, Large Fixed-Wing

2) By Rotary-Wing Drones: Single-Rotor, Multi-Rotor, Coaxial Rotor

3) By Hybrid Drones: Fixed-Wing Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL), Tilt-Rotor, Tail-Sitter

View the full military psychological operations broadcast drone market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-psychological-operations-broadcast-drone-global-market-report

Military Psychological Operations Broadcast Drone Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for military psychological operations broadcast drones, with expectations of continued growth. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Military Psychological Operations Broadcast Drone Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Combat Drone Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/combat-drone-global-market-report

Military Drone Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-drone-global-market-report

Drone Light Shows Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drone-light-shows-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.